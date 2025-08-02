RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav sparked political controversy on Saturday after claiming that his name was missing from the draft voter list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Speaking at a press conference in Patna, the former Deputy Chief Minister said he had submitted all necessary documents during the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar—but was shocked to find his name excluded.

“How will I even contest the upcoming assembly elections if I’m not on the voter list?” Tejashwi asked, expressing frustration over the alleged omission.

BLO Collected Form, Yet No Trace in List

Tejashwi said that a Booth Level Officer (BLO) had personally collected his completed enumeration form, yet no data appeared under his name—even when searched using his EPIC number. “Almost 20,000 to 30,000 names have been removed from every assembly constituency. Altogether, nearly 65 lakh names—around 8.5% of voters—have been deleted from the list,” he claimed.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: "My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?" asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, as his EPIC number is unable to fetch his name in the electoral roll. pic.twitter.com/eF2VkeNIRw — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

"Addresses, Booth Numbers Missing" The RJD leader further accused the Election Commission of obscuring key voter details in the draft.

“In previous revisions, the EC would mention how many people had moved, how many had passed away, and how many names were duplicates,” Tejashwi said. “This time, they’ve removed voter addresses, booth numbers, and EPIC numbers—making it nearly impossible to identify whose names have been taken off the list.”

Election Commission Responds with Official Record

In response, the Election Commission of India dismissed Tejashwi’s allegations, confirming that his name is present in the draft list. The Commission released an official copy of the voter roll, which lists Tejashwi Yadav at serial number 416, house number 10, with EPIC number RABO456228.

Clarifying the discrepancy, the Commission suggested that Tejashwi may have searched using an outdated EPIC number, leading to the confusion.