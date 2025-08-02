Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'How Will I Contest If My Name’s Missing?' Tejashwi Yadav Questions Bihar SIR; EC Refutes with Proof

'How Will I Contest If My Name’s Missing?' Tejashwi Yadav Questions Bihar SIR; EC Refutes with Proof

Tejashwi Yadav claims his name is missing from Bihar's draft voter list; questions EC's process. Election Commission refutes allegation, shares proof of his inclusion in the official records.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:07 PM (IST)

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav sparked political controversy on Saturday after claiming that his name was missing from the draft voter list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Speaking at a press conference in Patna, the former Deputy Chief Minister said he had submitted all necessary documents during the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar—but was shocked to find his name excluded.

“How will I even contest the upcoming assembly elections if I’m not on the voter list?” Tejashwi asked, expressing frustration over the alleged omission.

BLO Collected Form, Yet No Trace in List

Tejashwi said that a Booth Level Officer (BLO) had personally collected his completed enumeration form, yet no data appeared under his name—even when searched using his EPIC number. “Almost 20,000 to 30,000 names have been removed from every assembly constituency. Altogether, nearly 65 lakh names—around 8.5% of voters—have been deleted from the list,” he claimed. 

"Addresses, Booth Numbers Missing" The RJD leader further accused the Election Commission of obscuring key voter details in the draft.

“In previous revisions, the EC would mention how many people had moved, how many had passed away, and how many names were duplicates,” Tejashwi said. “This time, they’ve removed voter addresses, booth numbers, and EPIC numbers—making it nearly impossible to identify whose names have been taken off the list.”

Election Commission Responds with Official Record

In response, the Election Commission of India dismissed Tejashwi’s allegations, confirming that his name is present in the draft list. The Commission released an official copy of the voter roll, which lists Tejashwi Yadav at serial number 416, house number 10, with EPIC number RABO456228.

India Tv - Tejashwi Yadav

Clarifying the discrepancy, the Commission suggested that Tejashwi may have searched using an outdated EPIC number, leading to the confusion.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Voter List Bihar Elections Tejashwi Yadav RJD 'tejashwi Yadav Voter Roll EPIC Number Tejashwi Missing Name EC Response Bihar Draft Electoral Roll
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget