Horror Unfolds On Shahjahanpur Highway As Speeding Truck Rams Into Vehicles: VIDEO

A terrifying road accident was reported on Sunday from the Mirzapur police station area in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. A speeding truck went out of control on the highway, ramming into several vehicles in its path. The truck was moving so fast that it dragged a pickup van for hundreds of metres. Several people, including a couple riding a motorcycle, were critically injured in the crash.

Truck Goes Out Of Control

Witnesses said the truck first hit a motorcycle, then ploughed into multiple vehicles before colliding with a pickup and dragging it along the road. The scene sparked chaos on the highway as people scrambled for safety.

Locals Rushed To Help

After the collision, screams and panic filled the road. Passersby and local residents quickly pulled the injured to safety and alerted the police. The victims, including the critically injured couple, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors described some conditions as serious.

Driver Nabbed After Chase

Even after the accident, the truck driver tried to flee, but villagers chased him down. With the help of the police, the truck was stopped a short distance away and the driver was taken into custody.

The entire incident was caught on mobile cameras by bystanders, and the videos have since gone viral on social media. The footage has left viewers shocked at the sheer scale of destruction and has once again raised concerns over highway safety and traffic law enforcement in the state.