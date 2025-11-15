Caught On Cam: Speeding Car Rams Scooter, Flings Riders Into Air In Jhansi; 2 Injured

A shocking hit-and-run in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi left two young men critically injured after a speeding car rammed into their scooter, officials said on Saturday. The collision occurred around 4 pm on Thursday near the Forest Department office in the Nawabad area and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The disturbing footage quickly went viral, triggering widespread anger on social media.

A speeding car rammed two young men riding a scooter in #UttarPradesh's #Jhansi, leaving them critically injured on Saturday.



The incident occurred around 4 pm on Thursday near the Forest Department office in the #Nawabad area, and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera. pic.twitter.com/uUyQFWM7zi — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 15, 2025

CCTV Shows Scooter Thrown Into The Air

Eyewitnesses recalled the chilling moment the scooter, carrying both men, was moving along the main road when a car hurtled toward them at high speed. The impact was so powerful that the scooter was flung into the air, and the riders were tossed several feet away.

Driver Speeds Away Without Stopping

As bystanders processed what had just happened, disbelief turned to shock. According to locals, the driver did not slow down, apply the brakes, or pause to check on the injured, he simply fled the scene, leaving the victims sprawled on the road.

Locals Rush To Help The Injured

Residents nearby immediately sprang into action. With help from passersby, they lifted the wounded men and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Both victims are currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries.

Viral Video Fuels Anger; Police Launch Probe

The CCTV clip, shared online by the victims’ families, has ignited outrage among locals who are demanding strict action against reckless driving. Nawabad Police have acknowledged the incident and are reviewing the video in an effort to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.