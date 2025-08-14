Schools In Jubbal Shut As Heavy Rain And Landslides Cause Road Blocks In Himachal Pradesh

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh’s Jubbal sub-division remained closed on Wednesday following relentless overnight rainfall that led to landslides, road blockages, and severe disruption to normal life, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla.

Heavy Rainfall Over Shrikhand Hills Triggers Flash Floods

The closure of schools comes as the region reels from a wave of destruction caused by heavy rainfall over the Shrikhand hills late Tuesday afternoon. The downpour triggered sudden flash floods in the Ganvi and Nanti streams of Shimla district, as well as the Kurpan stream in Kullu district’s Nirmand subdivision.

The floods caused large-scale damage to infrastructure and property, leaving several areas cut off. In Ganvi, located nearly 160 kilometres from Shimla, a motorable bridge and a pedestrian bridge were swept away when floodwaters surged through the Ganvi Khad around 4 pm. The village bus stand was destroyed, and the police post building was buried under debris. Several roadside eateries near the bus stop were also damaged.

Transport And Connectivity Severely Hit

Connectivity to three Gram Panchayats, Ganvi, Kiao, and Koot has been hampered. A Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and an ambulance remain stranded on the opposite side of the Ganvi rivulet due to the damaged bridge.

In addition to the destruction of two sheds and flooding of six others in Ganvi, one residential house is now at risk from the unstable conditions.

Damage Reported In Kullu District

In Kullu’s Nirmand subdivision, torrential rains near Shrikhand Mahadev and Bhimdwari triggered flooding in the Kurpan stream. Several pedestrian bridges connecting local villages were swept away, further isolating communities in the region.

Relief Efforts Underway

Rampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Harsh Amrender Singh confirmed that rescue and relief teams were dispatched immediately after the floods hit. Residents from vulnerable areas have been moved to safer locations as authorities work to restore essential connectivity and assess the full extent of damage.