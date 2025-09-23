Heavy Rain Waterlogs Kolkata Ahead Of Durga Puja, IMD Forecasts More Showers

Overnight rain left large parts of Kolkata and its neighbouring areas waterlogged on Tuesday, disrupting daily life and causing traffic chaos. Several neighbourhoods were submerged under knee-deep water, with rainwater entering houses and apartment complexes.

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the southern and eastern parts of the city bore the brunt of the downpour. Garia Kamdahari recorded the highest rainfall at 332 mm within a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park with 285 mm, Kalighat with 280 mm, Topsia at 275 mm, Ballygunge at 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata with 195 mm.

Massive Rains in #kolkata since the last 3 hours! Major areas #flooded like never before. Heavy spell of #Rainfall in the city right before #DurgaPuja

Stay safe everybody!#cyclone #cloudburst pic.twitter.com/VUuoQkkxgC — Murtaza Khambaty (@MurtazaKhambaty) September 22, 2025

Heavy Rain Likely In Many Parts Of Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deluge was triggered by a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move northwest and bring further rain to several south Bengal districts.

Heavy to very heavy showers have been forecast for Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts until Wednesday. The IMD has also warned that another low-pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25, which could prolong the spell of heavy rainfall in the region.