Heavy Rain Alert In Lucknow: Schools Up To Class 8 Shut For Today

Lucknow is witnessing continuous heavy rainfall, and the Meteorological Department has issued another alert for the city and nearby districts. In response, the district administration has ordered all schools from Class 1 to 8 to remain closed today, August 8.

District Magistrate Vishakh G has directed that the order be strictly enforced across both urban and rural areas. The closure applies to all government, aided, and private schools affiliated with any board, from pre-primary to Class 8.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Rain brings relief from heat in Lucknow. IMD predicted heavy rain for the next few days.



The DM's office said the decision was taken due to waterlogging caused by overnight downpours and the forecast of more heavy rain. Officials noted that reaching schools could be difficult for young children under such conditions.

Rain has been lashing Lucknow since late Thursday evening, and several low-lying areas are already waterlogged. The weather department has predicted intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

Apart from Lucknow, heavy rain is also expected today in Amethi, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gonda, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and several other districts of Uttar Pradesh. River and canal water levels across the state are reportedly rising due to the continuous showers.