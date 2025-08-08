Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Alert In Lucknow: Schools Up To Class 8 Shut For Today

Heavy Rain Alert In Lucknow: Schools Up To Class 8 Shut For Today

Due to heavy rainfall and a weather alert, Lucknow's District Magistrate ordered all schools (pre-primary to Class 8) to close on August 8.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:54 AM (IST)

Lucknow is witnessing continuous heavy rainfall, and the Meteorological Department has issued another alert for the city and nearby districts. In response, the district administration has ordered all schools from Class 1 to 8 to remain closed today, August 8.

District Magistrate Vishakh G has directed that the order be strictly enforced across both urban and rural areas. The closure applies to all government, aided, and private schools affiliated with any board, from pre-primary to Class 8.

The DM's office said the decision was taken due to waterlogging caused by overnight downpours and the forecast of more heavy rain. Officials noted that reaching schools could be difficult for young children under such conditions.

Rain has been lashing Lucknow since late Thursday evening, and several low-lying areas are already waterlogged. The weather department has predicted intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

Apart from Lucknow, heavy rain is also expected today in Amethi, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gonda, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and several other districts of Uttar Pradesh. River and canal water levels across the state are reportedly rising due to the continuous showers.

 

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Rain Lucknow Weather
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Breaking: From Fake Doctor To Jungle Encounter — Madhya Pradesh, UP, Haryana Witness Unbelievable Events
Breaking: Jeep Falls Into Gorge, Political Drama In Telangana, Malnutrition Alarms In MP, DK Shivakumar's Scooty Fined
Breaking: Joy Turns To Tragedy — Flood Hits Dharali A Day After Temple Festive Night
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget