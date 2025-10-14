Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHaryana: Family Of ASI Sandeep Refused To Hand Over His Body To Rohtak Administration

Haryana: Family Of ASI Sandeep Refused To Hand Over His Body To Rohtak Administration

The family of ASI Sandeep, found dead in Rohtak under suspicious circumstances, refused to hand over his body to authorities. This follows the suspicious death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 14 (ANI): The family of ASI Sandeep refused to hand over his body to the administration as the Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal and SDM Ashish Kumar met them on Tuesday.

ASI Sandeep's body was found under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday near an agricultural field in the Ladhot village of Rohtak.

According to Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, the victim was identified as Sandeep, who worked as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police. He stated that the forensic team has been called to the incident site and an investigation is underway.

"This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out. He was posted in Cyber Cell," Bhoria told reporters.

The incident came to light amidst the death case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died under suspicious circumstances at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi met the family and expressed grief over the death of IPS officer, who allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence.

The Congress MP offered condolences to his family members, acknowledging Puran Kumar's services and integrity in public life.

He was accompanied by several senior Haryana Congress leaders, reflecting the party's solidarity with the bereaved family, including Deepender Singh Hooda, Member of Parliament; Gaurav Moolana, senior Congress leader; Kumari Selja, former Union Minister; and Rao Dan Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the widow of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking the laptop belonging to her deceased husband.

According to police, the laptop is considered a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the officer's death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that the device may hold vital information, including the original draft of the alleged suicide note found on it.

Police sources revealed that the laptop is intended to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for digital examination to verify the authenticity of the suicide note.

Investigators aim to confirm whether the note was indeed written by Puran Kumar himself or created on his own laptop.

The same laptop reportedly contains a saved draft of the suicide note, which the police believe was sent via email by the officer before his death. The SIT also aims to determine how many people received the note, the exact time it was sent, and when each recipient accessed the email.

However, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has not yet handed over her late husband's laptop to the investigating team. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Police Rohtak Haryana HARYANA NEWS Y Puran Kumar ASI Sandeep Kumar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai On Op Sindoor
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai
Cities
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Cities
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget