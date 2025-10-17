Haryana ASI Dies By Suicide Amid Growing Concerns Over Rising Cases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Haryana continues to grapple with a troubling pattern of police officers taking their own lives. In the latest case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Krishna Yadav, posted with the Gurugram Police, allegedly committed suicide at his ancestral home in Jainabad, Rewari.

The 40-year-old officer had visited his village at the time of the incident. According to authorities, a suicide note obtained from the scene reportedly cited harassment by his wife, who works as a PGT teacher in Delhi. Preliminary reports suggest ongoing domestic issues may have contributed to Yadav’s death.

Suicide Note Mentions Alleged Harassment

Rajneesh, in-charge of Dahina Police Station, confirmed that the suicide note contained allegations against Yadav’s wife, and also referenced other members of his in-laws’ family. Following standard procedure, the police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem before handing over the body to the family.

Recent Pattern of Police Suicides in Haryana

The incident follows a spate of suicides among police officers in the state. IPS officer Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch officer, reportedly took his own life at his private residence in Sector 11 on October 7. The case gained further attention after ASI Sandeep Kumar allegedly shot himself dead in a Rohtak village, reportedly accusing Puran Kumar of corruption in his suicide note.

Haryana Government Responds

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described the suicides as “unfortunate” and assured that investigations are underway.

Asked whether a commission of inquiry or an internal probe would be conducted, Saini said:

“One incident is being probed by Chandigarh Police and the other by Haryana Police. I have always said that no injustice will be done to any family by this government.”

He added that under the current administration, even vulnerable citizens can feel secure against exploitation, asserting that the government is committed to transparent governance.