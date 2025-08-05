Haryana: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found Stuffed In Gurugram School Toilet

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHaryana: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found Stuffed In Gurugram School Toilet

Karn Singh, 20, was found murdered in a Haryana school toilet after students discovered blood. He had head injuries, suggesting a heavy blow.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:52 AM (IST)

A 20-year-old man was found dead inside the toilet of a government primary school in Jatoli village under the Pataudi police station area of Haryana's Gurugram district. The body was discovered on Monday morning after students spotted bloodstains on the school premises and raised the alarm.

Police say the victim, identified as Karn Singh, appears to have been murdered, with initial findings suggesting a blow to the head with a heavy object. His body was found soaked in blood inside the school toilet and sent for post-mortem examination.

Karn, a resident of the same village, had reportedly left home on Saturday afternoon saying he was heading to Haridwar. When he didn't return, his family didn't raise any suspicion, assuming he was on one of his regular short pilgrimages.

The school had been closed on Sunday, and with no guard present, the premises were deserted. On Monday morning, when children arrived, they noticed blood in the corridor. School staff followed the blood trail to the toilet, where a foul smell confirmed their worst fears.

The incident was reported by Rajkumar, a chemistry teacher at the school, reported Dainik Jagaran. He alerted the authorities after noticing the suspicious scene. Soon after, police teams led by SHO Brahm Prakash, outpost in-charge Satya Prakash, ACP Sukhbir Singh, and forensic experts arrived at the spot.

The body bore injuries on the head, face, and chest. The victim's shirt was missing, and his undershirt was found separately. One slipper was lying in the corridor, the other on the school's boundary wall—suggesting a struggle or that the body had been dragged.

Police suspect the murder may have been the result of a personal dispute. The body was likely dumped inside the school toilet to delay discovery. Investigators are now combing through CCTV footage, speaking with locals, and awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
