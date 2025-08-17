IndiGo Flight Makes 'Sudden Go-Around' Before Landing At Guwahati Airport

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndiGo Flight Makes 'Sudden Go-Around' Before Landing At Guwahati Airport

This safety procedure, initiated by the pilot, involves aborting the landing and re-attempting the approach.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati, Aug 17 (PTI) An IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Guwahati on Sunday made a sudden 'go around' seconds before landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here, officials said.

There has been no impact on the carrier or any passenger due to this move of the flight, a source from the airline told PTI.

"Go around is absolutely a normal phenomenon during the landing of an aircraft if the pilot faces any issue. He may decide to make a second attempt for various reasons, for the safety of the passengers and there is nothing to worry about," the company source said.

In the second attempt, the plane landed safely at LGBI Airport in Guwahati, he added.

Flight 6E-187 was coming from Dibrugarh to Guwahati. It has already proceeded on its onward journey after completing its necessary formalities, an airport official said.

A go-around, also known as a missed approach or aborted landing, is a procedure where an aircraft, during its final approach or after touchdown, discontinues its landing attempt and climbs back into the air for another approach or diversion.

It is a safety precaution initiated by the pilot or requested by air traffic control due to various factors like unstable approach, runway obstruction, or adverse weather. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Guwahati IndiGo
