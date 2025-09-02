Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGurugram Traffic Jam: Rapido Driver Waits 6 Hours With Passenger, Wins The Internet

Gurugram Traffic Jam: Rapido Driver Waits 6 Hours With Passenger, Wins The Internet

During a massive Gurugram traffic jam caused by flooding, Rapido bike taxi driver Suraj Maurya stayed with his passenger, a woman, for over six hours.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A bike taxi driver in Gurugram is being widely praised online for his patience and kindness during a gruelling traffic jam caused by heavy rain. The driver, Suraj Maurya, stayed with his woman passenger for more than six hours in the city’s waterlogged roads and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Despite the ordeal, he neither lost his calm nor abandoned the ride midway.

He ensured she was dropped right at her doorstep and even refused to demand extra payment, telling her she could pay whatever she felt was right.

Activist Deepika Bhardwaj, who was the passenger, shared a video from inside the vehicle on social media. The clip showed waterlogged streets and endless queues of cars. In her post, she thanked Suraj for his dedication, writing: "I want to thank ur driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want. Truly a gem [sic]!"

Her story struck a chord with users, who flooded the comments with appreciation. One wrote, “It's rare to see kindness between people without expecting anything in return in today's world. Here's some positive news to read amidst all the current negativity.”

Deepika replied that while most drivers might have asked for a hefty extra charge, Suraj didn’t. She said she happily paid him more, simply out of gratitude for his generosity.

"Positive stories,when most are pointing out horrors, are so welcome. Yesterday was an unusual day with unprecedented rains. Kudos to Suraj Maurya and Rapido… we need more like you," said another X user.

Gurugram Flooded

Gurugram and other parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday saw massive flooding, leading to severe traffic congestion that stretched for several kilometres in many parts.

To compound matters, vehicle breakdowns left commuters stranded in many areas. In Gurugram alone, nearly 200 distress calls were received till 7.30 PM.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Rains Delhi-NCR Rain Delhi NCR Rain Gurugram Traffic
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget