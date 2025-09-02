Gurugram Traffic Jam: Rapido Driver Waits 6 Hours With Passenger, Wins The Internet

A bike taxi driver in Gurugram is being widely praised online for his patience and kindness during a gruelling traffic jam caused by heavy rain. The driver, Suraj Maurya, stayed with his woman passenger for more than six hours in the city’s waterlogged roads and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Despite the ordeal, he neither lost his calm nor abandoned the ride midway.

He ensured she was dropped right at her doorstep and even refused to demand extra payment, telling her she could pay whatever she felt was right.

Activist Deepika Bhardwaj, who was the passenger, shared a video from inside the vehicle on social media. The clip showed waterlogged streets and endless queues of cars. In her post, she thanked Suraj for his dedication, writing: "I want to thank ur driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want. Truly a gem [sic]!"

Her story struck a chord with users, who flooded the comments with appreciation. One wrote, “It's rare to see kindness between people without expecting anything in return in today's world. Here's some positive news to read amidst all the current negativity.”

Deepika replied that while most drivers might have asked for a hefty extra charge, Suraj didn’t. She said she happily paid him more, simply out of gratitude for his generosity.

"Positive stories,when most are pointing out horrors, are so welcome. Yesterday was an unusual day with unprecedented rains. Kudos to Suraj Maurya and Rapido… we need more like you," said another X user.

Gurugram Flooded

Gurugram and other parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday saw massive flooding, leading to severe traffic congestion that stretched for several kilometres in many parts.

Millennium city Gurugram.

To compound matters, vehicle breakdowns left commuters stranded in many areas. In Gurugram alone, nearly 200 distress calls were received till 7.30 PM.