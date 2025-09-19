Gurugram Minor On Way To Tuition Abducted, Gang Raped By 2 Instagram Friends, Both Arrested

A Class 11 student was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by two of her friends she met on social media. The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening in Gurugram while the 17-year-old was on her way to tuition classes.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ankit (19), a native of Bihar, and Lakshya (18), from Uttar Pradesh, are both first-year BCom students residing in Gurugram. The duo was arrested late Thursday evening, news agency PTI reported.

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s father, his daughter left home for tuition around 4:30 PM on Tuesday but failed to return by 6:30 PM. Concerned, the family immediately began searching for her after learning from her tuition centre that she had not arrived there.

The girl eventually returned home around 8 PM, visibly shaken and in tears. She then told her parents that the two accused intercepted her on the road in a black car and offered to drop her to her tuition centre. Despite her repeated refusals, she was forced into the vehicle.

The complaint alleges the two accused then drove her to a secluded area where they sexually assaulted her before abandoning her near her house and fleeing.

Police said the girl had first interacted with the accused on Instagram two to three months ago, after which they remained in touch.

Police Action And FIR

Following the complaint, police registered a case at the Shivaji Nagar police station under multiple provisions including Section 4 of the POCSO Act (penetrative sexual assault), Section 70(1) (gang rape), Section 96 (procuration of child), and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Confirming the development, a senior officer told PTI, “After the medical examination of the victim, an FIR was registered and a further probe is underway.”



The officer said both accused are in custody and that a detailed investigation is underway.