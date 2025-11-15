Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeCitiesGurugram Man Injured After Bungee Rope Snaps In Rishikesh; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Gurugram Man Injured After Bungee Rope Snaps In Rishikesh; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns

A 24-year-old Gurugram man was critically injured after a bungee rope snapped mid-air at a Rishikesh adventure park. Authorities order inquiry as viral video raises major safety concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A routine adventure outing in Rishikesh turned terrifying for a young man from Gurugram after a bungee jump went horribly wrong. A viral video capturing the moment shows him crashing onto a tin roof when the rope snapped mid-jump, an incident that has now triggered a full-scale safety probe and raised serious questions about oversight at adventure tourism spots.

ALSO READ: Pune Court Orders FIR Against Police Over Harassment, Casteist Remarks Allegations

Bungee Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Man Falls 35 Metres

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sujal Thakral (@officialsujalthakral)

A 23-year-old from Gurgaon was critically injured on Wednesday, November 12, after a bungee cord snapped during a jump at the Shivpuri-based Thrill Factory adventure park in Rishikesh. Officials said the fall, estimated to be from nearly 35 metres, left him with serious chest injuries.

He was immediately rushed to AIIMS Rishikesh, where doctors later confirmed he was responding to treatment and no longer in danger.

A widely shared video from the site shows the youth lying on a tin sheet in excruciating pain while the broken rope hangs loose above him.

According to The Times of India, the injured man has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a 24-year-old BA student from Gurgaon.

Police Await Complaint, Technical Team Called In

Authorities said no FIR has been registered yet, as the victim’s family has not filed a formal complaint. However, officers at Muni Ki Reti police station in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district have summoned a technical team to inspect the equipment and determine how the rope failed.

“We are finding out if it was caused due to the negligence of the operator or the machine. We will check if the firm is complying with all norms,” an officer reportedly said.

District Magistrate Nikita Khandelwal told TOI that all activities at Thrill Factory have been suspended pending investigation. A broader safety audit for all adventure operators in the region has also been initiated.

Thrill Factory, known for its rope cycling, reverse bungee, and SCAD jump offerings, has temporarily halted operations. Police said they will record Sonu’s statement once doctors deem him fit to speak.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram News Uttarakhand News Bungee Jumping Rishikesh Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget