Gurugram Man Injured After Bungee Rope Snaps In Rishikesh; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A routine adventure outing in Rishikesh turned terrifying for a young man from Gurugram after a bungee jump went horribly wrong. A viral video capturing the moment shows him crashing onto a tin roof when the rope snapped mid-jump, an incident that has now triggered a full-scale safety probe and raised serious questions about oversight at adventure tourism spots.

ALSO READ: Pune Court Orders FIR Against Police Over Harassment, Casteist Remarks Allegations

Bungee Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Man Falls 35 Metres

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sujal Thakral (@officialsujalthakral)

A 23-year-old from Gurgaon was critically injured on Wednesday, November 12, after a bungee cord snapped during a jump at the Shivpuri-based Thrill Factory adventure park in Rishikesh. Officials said the fall, estimated to be from nearly 35 metres, left him with serious chest injuries.

He was immediately rushed to AIIMS Rishikesh, where doctors later confirmed he was responding to treatment and no longer in danger.

A widely shared video from the site shows the youth lying on a tin sheet in excruciating pain while the broken rope hangs loose above him.

According to The Times of India, the injured man has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a 24-year-old BA student from Gurgaon.

Police Await Complaint, Technical Team Called In

Authorities said no FIR has been registered yet, as the victim’s family has not filed a formal complaint. However, officers at Muni Ki Reti police station in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district have summoned a technical team to inspect the equipment and determine how the rope failed.

“We are finding out if it was caused due to the negligence of the operator or the machine. We will check if the firm is complying with all norms,” an officer reportedly said.

District Magistrate Nikita Khandelwal told TOI that all activities at Thrill Factory have been suspended pending investigation. A broader safety audit for all adventure operators in the region has also been initiated.

Thrill Factory, known for its rope cycling, reverse bungee, and SCAD jump offerings, has temporarily halted operations. Police said they will record Sonu’s statement once doctors deem him fit to speak.