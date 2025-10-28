Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWhen Will Delhi See Artificial Rains Today? Check Timings

When Will Delhi See Artificial Rains Today? Check Timings

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Monday, while Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 321 on Tuesday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A cloud seeding experiment aimed at inducing artificial rainfall in Delhi could be carried out on Tuesday, provided weather conditions improve in Kanpur, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Sirsa noted that visibility in Kanpur currently stands at 2,000 metres. “Once it reaches 5,000 metres, the aircraft can begin the cloud seeding trial,” he said adding, "We hope that this will be possible by 12.30-1 pm. Then it will take off from there, do cloud seeding here and return".

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Monday, while Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 321 on Tuesday.

What Is Cloud Seeding And Why Is It Needed?

Cloud seeding is a scientific process used to trigger artificial rain by dispersing particles, such as silver iodide or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds. These particles help smaller droplets combine into larger raindrops, potentially leading to precipitation.

The upcoming trial is part of Delhi’s efforts to combat rising air pollution levels. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently called the initiative “a necessity” to address the capital’s worsening environmental crisis.

How Artificial Rain Process Will Work

Aircraft will disperse the chemical compounds directly into the clouds. A test flight over Burari last week released small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride, but low atmospheric moisture (below 20%) prevented rainfall — the ideal humidity level is around 50%.

Preparations for the trial have now been completed.

Why Kanpur’s Weather Matters

The aircraft being used for the experiment is stationed in Kanpur, making clear weather there essential for takeoff.

“As soon as the weather clears in Kanpur, our aircraft will take off today. If successful, cloud seeding will be conducted in Delhi to bring rainfall,” Sirsa told ANI.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur on September 25 to conduct five cloud seeding trials across the region. 

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Aqi Today Delhi Artificial Rain Delhi Cloud Seeding
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget