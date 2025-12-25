Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad Resigns After Over Three Years In Office

Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad Resigns After Over Three Years In Office

The resignation, submitted to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and accepted, is believed to be motivated by Bharwad's desire to focus on his influential role in Gujarat's cooperative sector.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad resigned from his post on Thursday (December 25), citing his “busy schedule” and other responsibilities. The state government confirmed the development in an official press release.

According to the release, Bharwad submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at the latter’s official residence in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma. Speaker Chaudhary has accepted the resignation.

Six-Time MLA, Senior BJP Leader

Seventy-five-year-old Jethabhai Bharwad, also known as Jethabhai Ahir, is a senior BJP leader and a six-time MLA from the Shehra constituency in Panchmahal district. He was first elected as Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly in September 2021 and was re-elected to the post after the 2022 Assembly elections.

Strong Influence In Cooperative Sector

Bharwad is widely recognised as a prominent cooperative leader in central Gujarat, with considerable influence in the cooperative sector. He holds several key positions in cooperative institutions and is regarded as a major figure in the field. It is believed that he resigned from the Deputy Speaker’s post to focus more on his cooperative work and maintain his influence in the region.

A graduate of Gujarat University, Jethabhai Bharwad is also known professionally as a farmer and cattle rearer.

Related Video

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Gujarat Deputy Speaker
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget