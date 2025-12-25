Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad Resigns After Over Three Years In Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad resigned from his post on Thursday (December 25), citing his “busy schedule” and other responsibilities. The state government confirmed the development in an official press release.

According to the release, Bharwad submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at the latter’s official residence in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma. Speaker Chaudhary has accepted the resignation.

Six-Time MLA, Senior BJP Leader

Seventy-five-year-old Jethabhai Bharwad, also known as Jethabhai Ahir, is a senior BJP leader and a six-time MLA from the Shehra constituency in Panchmahal district. He was first elected as Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly in September 2021 and was re-elected to the post after the 2022 Assembly elections.

Strong Influence In Cooperative Sector

Bharwad is widely recognised as a prominent cooperative leader in central Gujarat, with considerable influence in the cooperative sector. He holds several key positions in cooperative institutions and is regarded as a major figure in the field. It is believed that he resigned from the Deputy Speaker’s post to focus more on his cooperative work and maintain his influence in the region.

A graduate of Gujarat University, Jethabhai Bharwad is also known professionally as a farmer and cattle rearer.