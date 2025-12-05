VIDEO: Shoe Thrown At AAP MLA Gopal Italia During Gujarat Jodo Yatra Meet; Kejriwal Reacts

A shoe was hurled at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia during a public conference linked to the Gujarat Jodo Yatra. The incident occurred while Italia was addressing the gathering. The accused was thrashed by people present at the venue following the attack.

Reacting to the episode, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, alleging a joint effort to target his party in Gujarat.

Kejriwal Alleges Congress Worker Behind Attack

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the rising popularity of AAP in Gujarat has unsettled both the BJP and the Congress. “We question BJP’s failures, but the pain is felt by Congress — why? In Jamnagar, a Congress worker attacked our popular leader and MLA Gopal Italia. This attack clearly shows that the BJP and Congress have now united to fight against AAP in Gujarat,” he wrote.

Jamnagar, Gujarat: During an AAP meeting in Jamnagar, a man threw a shoe at MLA Gopal Italia, causing brief chaos. Police restrained the individual, restored order, and some chairs were reportedly damaged pic.twitter.com/SXad764HCo — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2025

‘AAP Leaders Neither Fear Nor Bow,’ Says Kejriwal

Kejriwal further asserted that AAP leaders would not be intimidated. “Both parties should note that AAP leaders neither fear nor bow. The people of Gujarat have now decided to embrace change with AAP, and that is the reason for the anxiety of both these parties,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gopal Italia said he did not wish to file an FIR against the attacker. “I do not want to lodge an FIR against the person who attacked me during today’s public meeting in Jamnagar. I forgive him from my heart and pray to God for his well-being and his family. Jai Kisan,” Italia said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak also criticised the Congress, saying, “Gopal Italia speaks against the BJP, but it irks the Congress. When you fight the BJP, it is Congress that attacks. What kind of relationship is this between the two?”

AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya echoed similar sentiments, questioning the BJP–Congress equation. “Gopal Italia is a strong voice against the BJP. When he speaks against the BJP’s wrong policies, why does it trouble the Congress? When you fight the BJP, Congress gets attacks carried out. What should this BJP–Congress relationship be called?” he said.