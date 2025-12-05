Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesVIDEO: Shoe Thrown At AAP MLA Gopal Italia During Gujarat Jodo Yatra Meet; Kejriwal Reacts

VIDEO: Shoe Thrown At AAP MLA Gopal Italia During Gujarat Jodo Yatra Meet; Kejriwal Reacts

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP and Congress of colluding against AAP due to its rising popularity. Italia forgave the attacker, while other AAP leaders criticised the Congress's reaction to Italia's criticism of the BJP.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shoe was hurled at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia during a public conference linked to the Gujarat Jodo Yatra. The incident occurred while Italia was addressing the gathering. The accused was thrashed by people present at the venue following the attack.

Reacting to the episode, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, alleging a joint effort to target his party in Gujarat.

Kejriwal Alleges Congress Worker Behind Attack

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the rising popularity of AAP in Gujarat has unsettled both the BJP and the Congress. “We question BJP’s failures, but the pain is felt by Congress — why? In Jamnagar, a Congress worker attacked our popular leader and MLA Gopal Italia. This attack clearly shows that the BJP and Congress have now united to fight against AAP in Gujarat,” he wrote.

‘AAP Leaders Neither Fear Nor Bow,’ Says Kejriwal

Kejriwal further asserted that AAP leaders would not be intimidated. “Both parties should note that AAP leaders neither fear nor bow. The people of Gujarat have now decided to embrace change with AAP, and that is the reason for the anxiety of both these parties,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gopal Italia said he did not wish to file an FIR against the attacker. “I do not want to lodge an FIR against the person who attacked me during today’s public meeting in Jamnagar. I forgive him from my heart and pray to God for his well-being and his family. Jai Kisan,” Italia said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak also criticised the Congress, saying, “Gopal Italia speaks against the BJP, but it irks the Congress. When you fight the BJP, it is Congress that attacks. What kind of relationship is this between the two?”

AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya echoed similar sentiments, questioning the BJP–Congress equation. “Gopal Italia is a strong voice against the BJP. When he speaks against the BJP’s wrong policies, why does it trouble the Congress? When you fight the BJP, Congress gets attacks carried out. What should this BJP–Congress relationship be called?” he said.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Gopal Italia AAP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Flags ‘Protocol Breach’ As Kharge, Rahul Not Invited To Putin Banquet; Slams Tharoor For Attending
Congress Flags ‘Protocol Breach’ As Kharge, Rahul Not Invited To Putin Banquet; Slams Tharoor For Attending
India
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
India
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget