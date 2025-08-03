Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP

11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed officials to expedite relief operations, provide medical care to the injured, and offer support to the affected families.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 12:56 PM (IST)

At least 11 people were killed on Sunday after their vehicle fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. 15 passengers were onboard the vehicle and were going to offer prayers at Prithvinath Temple. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, said his office in a statement. 

The CM also directed the officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations. He also directed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, the CMO stated. 

"The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families," said the UP CM in a post on X. 

He also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident. 

The CM further said that he has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment. 

Four people, including the driver of the SUV, have been rescued alive and have been sent to a Community Health Centre for medical treatment, said Gonda Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal. 

 "...Upon receiving information, local villagers and Police initiated a rescue operation. Four people, including the driver, were rescued alive. 11 bodies have been retrieved by the Police. The four people who are alive have been sent to CHC," the SP told ANI. 

"Panchayatnama and postmortem of the bodies will be done, for which it has been sent to the District Hospital. CMO has directed all officials to reach the spot and carry out rescue and relief operations and provide proper medical treatment to the injured. A compensation has also been announced," he added. 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
