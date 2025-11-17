Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFrench Consulate Female Staff Molested By Man On Scooter In Mumbai

French Consulate Female Staff Molested By Man On Scooter In Mumbai

Though the incident occurred around 12.25 am on November 8, the French consulate lodged a formal complaint only on November 14.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 27-year-old French woman working with the French consulate in Mumbai was molested by a scooter-borne man in Bandra West shortly after midnight on November 8. The woman was walking back to her residence after visiting a friend in Pali Hill, barely a kilometre away, when the accused began trailing her. He allegedly halted beside her, molested her, and then sped off, a TOI report said.

Though the incident occurred around 12.25 am on November 8, the French consulate lodged a formal complaint only on November 14. Investigators examined more than 50 CCTV camera feeds in the area before identifying the suspect as 25-year-old Sunil Waghela. Using the scooter’s registration number, Khar police arrested him from his home, located barely 100 metres from the Dharavi police station, on Saturday night, less than a day after the complaint was filed.

Police Probe Man Accused Of Molesting French Woman

Police are probing whether Waghela, a scrap dealer from Dharavi, had been stalking the woman and what he was doing in Bandra at that hour. “Some CCTV footage had been overwritten, but we recovered visuals showing him following the woman on a scooter. He stops next to her, molests her, and then rides off,” an officer said, adding that they suspect he had been tracking her for a few days.

An FIR was registered under BNS Section 74 for assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty. Following coordination with the French embassy, DCP (Zone IX) Dikshit Gedam constituted a special team led by ACP Adikrao Pol. The team, comprising officers Sanjeev Dhumal, Vaibhav Katkar, Bharat Satpute, Hanumant Kumbhare and Manik Ghogare, tracked the accused and laid a trap near his Dharavi residence.

Police said Waghela’s family and community members created a ruckus as he was taken into custody, but the team managed to disperse the crowd. He was produced before the holiday court in Bandra on Sunday and was remanded to police custody till Monday.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Mumbai News French Woman Molested Mumbai French Consulate Staff Molested
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM
Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM
World
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
World
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
India
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: NDA Begins Cabinet Formation, CM Post and 13 Ministers Each form JDU–BJP
Delhi Car Blast: UP ATS detained 13 Suspects from Lucknow, Claims connection with Dr Shaheen
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Launches Sharp Attack On Tejashwi, Accuses Him Of Allowing “Traitors” Into RJD Family
Breaking: Customs Seize Gold Worth Over ₹1.5 Crore Hidden Inside Iron Press At Hyderabad Airport
Breaking: Violent Protests Erupt In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict As Mob Attacks And Arson Spread | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget