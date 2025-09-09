Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Gets Lutyens’ Bungalow Weeks After Resignation

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been allotted a Type VIII bungalow at 34, APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi's Lutyens' Zone, an official confirmed on Monday, reported Hindustan Times.

Under the Vice-President's Pension, Housing and Other Facilities Rules, former presidents, prime ministers, and vice presidents are entitled to Type VIII government residences.

The allotment comes just over a month after Dhankhar's sudden resignation on July 21, when he stepped down citing health concerns. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which manages such estates through its Directorate of Estates, has not issued any formal statement on the matter.

The bungalow was last occupied by VK Singh, former Minister of State and now Governor of Mizoram.

Earlier in August, Dhankhar had temporarily shifted to a farmhouse owned by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala in Chhatarpur after vacating his official residence.

His abrupt resignation was announced around 9 pm on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament. While Dhankhar attributed his decision to medical advice, Opposition parties alleged that he was pressured to quit after he accepted an Opposition-backed impeachment notice against former high court judge Yashwant Varma.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as vice-president of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

He added that serving during what he described as a transformative period of India's growth had been a privilege, expressing gratitude for the experiences gained during his tenure.

Since stepping down, Dhankhar has kept away from Opposition leaders. Notably, he was the first vice president to reside in the newly built Vice President's Enclave, adjacent to the Parliament complex, moving in April last year. Before him, vice presidents traditionally lived in the Maulana Azad Road bungalow.