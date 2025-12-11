Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Noida

A five-year-old girl who was hit by a speeding car in Noida’s Sector 44 died during treatment at a Delhi hospital, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, an FIR has been registered at Sector 39 police station based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother, while the car driver is currently absconding.

Police said the incident took place on Monday when the girl was playing outside her house and was suddenly struck by a car.

An officer stated, "The child was first taken to Noida District Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Delhi." The girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.

Mother’s Complaint And Vehicle Details

A police officer said, "The girl’s mother has lodged an FIR against the driver, and efforts are underway to arrest him."

The mother, Rukhsar, told the police that the car was speeding, resulting in severe injuries to her daughter. "We admitted her to the district hospital first and later shifted her to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died during treatment," she said.

She added that her daughter had suffered serious head injuries. Rukhsar also informed the police that the driver fled the scene after hitting the child. "We have also shared the vehicle’s registration number with the police," she claimed.