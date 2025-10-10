Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya

A powerful explosion in Ayodhya’s Pagla Bhari village killed at least five people and injured several others after a house collapsed, rescue operations are underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 07:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A powerful explosion ripped through a residential house in Ayodhya’s Pagla Bhari village on Thursday, leaving at least five people dead and several others injured. The blast, which occurred under the Pura Kalandar police station area, was so intense that it brought the entire structure crashing down, trapping many beneath the debris.

Circle Officer Shailendra Singh confirmed the deaths and said that rescue operations were ongoing. "Five people have died in the explosion, a few have been injured, and efforts are on to rescue those trapped. The cause of the blast is not yet clear," he told PTI.

Swift Response From Authorities

As soon as news of the explosion broke, teams from the police, fire department, and district administration rushed to the site. Excavators were deployed to clear the debris as emergency crews worked tirelessly to save those still buried under the rubble.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover identified the house owner as Pappu Gupta, a local resident. "We are collecting evidence from the site of explosion," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. He has also sought a detailed report on the incident.

Nearby Homes Evacuated As Safety Precaution

In the wake of the blast, authorities evacuated nearby houses to prevent further casualties, fearing structural instability from the impact. Officials have urged residents to stay clear of the site to allow smooth progress of rescue operations.

Heavy machinery continues to remove the debris, with personnel working through the night in the hope of finding survivors.

Investigation Into Cause Of Explosion

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde confirmed that a forensic team has begun examining the scene to uncover the cause of the blast. "We are investigating the incident, but it’s too early to determine what led to the explosion," he said, adding that the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Senior police and administrative officers are supervising the rescue and investigation efforts on the ground.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 07:20 AM (IST)
Building Collapse Uttar Pradesh News Ayodhya Explosion Ayodhya House Collapse
