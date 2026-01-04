Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fire Breaks Out Outside Thrissur Railway Station, Hundreds Of Two-Wheelers Gutted

Fire Breaks Out Outside Thrissur Railway Station, Hundreds Of Two-Wheelers Gutted



By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

Thrissur (Kerala): Hundreds of two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at the parking area of railway station here on Sunday, Fire and Rescue Service officials said.

The blaze erupted at the paid-parking shed at around 6.30 am and a distress call was received at about 6.45 am, the official added.

A spark from an electric line that fell on a two-wheeler parked with a cover on it, was suspected to be the cause of fire.

Officials estimated that around 400 two-wheelers were parked in the shed and a majority of them were gutted in the incident.

Three fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control by around 7.45 am, officials said.

All measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to the railway station platforms and causing further damage.

Apart from the two-wheelers, the entire shed covered with tin sheets was damaged in the fire, the official said.

Police and railway authorities have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, fire officials added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
