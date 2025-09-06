Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFather, Daughter Killed As Portion Of Dilapidated Building Collapses In Jaipur After Rain, 5 Rescued

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Jaipur, Amit Sharma said seven people were initially trapped under the rubble. Two of them died and five were rescued and shifted for treatment to SMS Hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
A portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in Jaipur's walled city area late Friday night, killing a man and his daughter and leaving five others injured.

The victims were identified as Prabhat (35), a native of West Bengal employed at a local jewellery factory, and his five-year-old daughter Pihu. According to police officials, they were buried under the debris when a portion of the house, located in Subhash Chowk area, suddenly gave way after rain in the city, news agency PTI reported

"It was a very old house... and 18-19 people were living there. A portion of the house collapsed due to dampness caused by rain. The rescue operation lasted about six hours," Sharma said.

Doctors at the hospital later confirmed that all injured are out of danger. “The patients are stable and under observation,” said Dr. Anurag Dhakad, Trauma Centre in-charge. 

Eyewitness Recalls Collapse

Residents described the terrifying moment of the collapse on Friday night. Sanjay, who was among one of the tenants, said, "At night, there was a loud sound, as if lightning had struck. Later we realised that the rear part of the house had collapsed. We heard a woman crying for help from inside."

Congress MLA from Kishanpole, Amin Kagzi, who visited the site, xpressed frustration that previous warnings went unheeded. He said he had written to the municipal authorities two-and-a-half months ago, urging them to identify and demolish unsafe buildings before the rains.

"Every year such accidents occur in the old city. People must also understand that living in dilapidated houses puts lives at risk. Daily wage earners often seek cheap housing, but safety cannot be compromised," he said. 

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Rajasthan Rain Jaipur Jaipur News Rajasthan
