Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFarm Fires Surge In Punjab, 484 Incidents In 5 Weeks, Tarn Taran Tops In Stubble Burning: PPCB Data

Farm Fires Surge In Punjab, 484 Incidents In 5 Weeks, Tarn Taran Tops In Stubble Burning: PPCB Data

Punjab saw a surge to 484 stubble burning incidents between September 15 and October 22, with Tarn Taran and Amritsar reporting the highest numbers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chandigarh: Punjab recorded 484 stubble burning incidents from September 15 to October 22, marking a sharp increase of 296 from the 188 cases recorded till October 16, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data showed.

As per the data, Tarn Taran witnessed the highest number of farm fires at 154, followed by Amritsar at 126, Ferozepur 55, Patiala 31 and Gurdaspur 23, as many farmers continue to ignore government appeals to stop crop residue burning.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

As the window for the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after paddy harvest in October and November, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue. Fines amounting to Rs 11.45 lakh have been imposed as environmental compensation in 226 cases so far, according to PPCB data. Of the total fine, Rs 7.40 lakh has been collected so far.

The data also showed that 184 FIRs, including 61 in Tarn Taran and 53 in Amritsar, were registered against farm fire incidents during this period under Section 223 (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

State authorities have also marked 187 red entries, mostly in Tarn Taran and Amritsar, in land records of farmers who burnt crop residues.

A red entry bars farmers from getting loans against their farmland or selling it.

According to PPCB data, the total area under paddy cultivation in Punjab this year is 31.72 lakh hectares. Till October 22, 36.71 per cent of this area had been harvested.

While the state government has launched a campaign to highlight the ill-effects of stubble burning and the benefits of crop residue management, many farmers still use the former method to clear crop residues.

Punjab saw 10,909 farm fires in 2024 as compared to 36,663 in 2023, registering a 70 per cent decrease in the practice.

The state recorded 49,922 farm fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018, with many districts, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing large number of stubble burning incidents. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pollution Amritsar Stubble Burning Tarn Taran AQI PUNJAB
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Election 2025
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC Candidate For J-K Rajya Sabha Polls: 'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…'
'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…': PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC For Rajya Sabha Polls
Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget