Family Picnic At Dam Turns Tragic After 7 Swept Away In Karnataka; 1-Yr-Old Among Victims

Karnataka News: A holiday outing turned tragic for a family in Karnataka's Tumakuru when seven of them were swept away in powerful currents downstream of the Markonahalli Dam.

The family, residents of BG Palya in Tumakuru city, visited relatives in Magadipalya and later went to the reservoir for a picnic after lunch. Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV said that around 15 people had visited the dam for a picnic. Seven of them, including women and children, entered the water when the dam’s siphon system unexpectedly released water, creating a strong flow that dragged them away.

Rescue teams from the police and fire departments rushed to the scene. One man, identified as Nawaz, was rescued and admitted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital. Two bodies have been recovered so far, while search operations for the four remaining missing individuals were suspended on Tuesday evening and are set to resume on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that all victims, except Nawaz, were women and girls. Dam engineers said the incident occurred due to a sudden natural increase in water flow, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the siphon release.

Those who are missing have been identified as Tabassum (45), Shabana (44), Miphra (4), and Mohib (1).