Ex-Maharashtra Cop Ranjit Kasle Arrested In Latur In Surat Robbery Case

Ex-Maharashtra Cop Ranjit Kasle Arrested In Latur In Surat Robbery Case

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Latur (Maharashtra), Oct 20 (PTI) The Gujarat police have arrested dismissed sub-inspector Ranjit Kasle from Latur in Maharashtra in connection with a robbery case registered against him in Surat, officials said on Monday.

After being apprehended by the police on Sunday night, Kasle reacted dramatically, saying, "boss got arrested".

The Maharashtra government, earlier this year, dismissed Kasle, who had alleged that he was offered a contract to kill key suspect Walmik Karad in last year's Beed sarpanch murder case.

A robbery case had been registered at Pal police station near Surat against Kasle. Hence, the Gujarat police team reached Latur and arrested him at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, local crime branch inspector Sudhakar Bawkar told PTI.

Earlier, the other suspects arrested in the Surat case had, during interrogation, pointed to Kasle's alleged involvement in assisting the robbers' gang, another official said.

A special team of the Gujarat police camped in Latur for a couple of days before apprehending him on the suspicion that he might have provided logistical or other support to the accused, the official said.

In April this year, the Beed police in Maharashtra arrested Kasle in a case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting an objectionable comment.

Kalse had also made sensational claims that he was offered a hefty amount to kill Walmik Karad, a key suspect in the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December last year. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
