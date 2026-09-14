'I Was Destined To Be Ram Temple CEO, But...' Ex-IPS Questions Jitendra Mishra's Appointment

The Ram Mandir Trust has appointed former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for administrative arrangements, and he has also taken charge. However, former IPS Rajesh Pandey has raised a major question over this appointment.

In an interview, he said that interviews were held for 16 shortlisted applicants for the Ram Mandir Trust CEO post, but former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra did not attend the interview, yet he was appointed to the post -- but how, nobody knows?

'I Was Destined To Become CEO'

IPS Rajesh Pandey further said in the interview of the 16 shortlisted applicants, 'I was destined to become CEO, but then what happened I do not know, only the Trust people can tell that.' In fact, a comprehensive, transparent and technology-based process was carried out for the selection of the CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in which 16 candidates were shortlisted after reviewing around 5,585 applications from across the country.

Among these 16 candidates, the names of IPS Rajesh Pandey and former IAS officer Yogeshwar Mishra were included in the list of potential CEOs, and according to sources it was being believed that IPS Pandey would be appointed to the post. But the appointment of former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra has surprised everyone.

After former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra became the CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust, as soon as arrangements are made for his accommodation, he will begin staying here. Jitendra Mishra was the only engineer during the construction of Ram Mandir who took leave and served here. But now, over Jitendra Mishra's appointment, IPS Rajesh Pandey has raised several questions about the Trust and about him.