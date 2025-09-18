Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Can't Blackmail Govt': DK Shivakumar On CEO's Viral Post On Leaving Bengaluru ORR Over Pothole, Traffic Woes

Bengaluru's Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, addressed concerns about infrastructure after BlackBuck's relocation announcement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)

Bengaluru is expanding rapidly and  Karnataka government is determined to ensure that no company leaves the city due to infrastructure shortcomings, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday. In an interview with NDTV, Shivakumar—who also handles Bengaluru Development and Town Planning—addressed rising criticism over the city’s deteriorating roads, an issue brought into sharp focus after logistics tech firm BlackBuck announced plans to vacate its Outer Ring Road office citing unbearable commute times and pothole-ridden stretches.

Shivakumar noted that many areas dominated by tech professionals remain under local panchayats rather than the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), complicating civic management and response. Asked specifically about BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji’s viral post announcing relocation, he said blackmailing government will not work.

At the same time, Shivakumar reiterated his government’s focus on fixing Bengaluru’s roads.

Karnataka Deputy CM Sets Final Deadline For Potholes Issue

On Wednesday, Shivakumar announced that contractors have been given a final deadline of November to repair the city’s potholes. “Since a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic are our goals, GBA will provide relief from potholes as soon as possible,” he wrote on X, adding that Rs 1,100 crore has been allocated for road development and repair.

Meanwhile, civic inspections have also intensified. Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan reviewed several areas in CV Raman Nagar division, flagging issues such as broken footpaths, uncollected waste, and encroachments. He warned officials of suspension if they failed to act and directed immediate action against landowners, waste dumpers, and unauthorized structures blocking public pathways.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
Embed widget