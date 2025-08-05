Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted 40-Day Parole Again

The Haryana government on Tuesday granted a 40-day parole to Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving multiple sentences in rape and murder cases. This marks yet another temporary release for the controversial spiritual leader, who is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

As per officials, Ram Rahim was released on Tuesday and immediately left for his ashram in Sirsa, where he will reside during the parole period in accordance with his bail conditions. He is scheduled to return to jail on September 14.

With this latest parole, the Dera chief will have spent a total of 91 days outside prison between January 1 and September 14 this year. This includes a 21-day furlough granted to him in April. The detailed parole order was not available at the time of filing the report.

Convicted In Rape And Murder Cases

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been behind bars since August 2017. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula for raping two female disciples (Sadhvis) and was sentenced to two 20-year prison terms. He was later also convicted in a murder case involving a journalist.

The 2017 verdict triggered widespread violence across parts of Haryana and Punjab, especially in Panchkula, where around 40 people lost their lives during clashes between Dera supporters and security forces.

The frequent parole grants to the controversial sect leader have often drawn criticism, particularly from opposition parties and civil rights groups, who question the government’s leniency towards a convict in such serious crimes.