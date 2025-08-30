Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Zoo Shut For Visitors From Today Till Further Orders. Here's Why

Delhi Zoo Shut For Visitors From Today Till Further Orders. Here's Why

According to the Delhi Zoo, two painted storks that died last week tested positive with H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus. The zoo has been shut due to prevent the disease from spreading to other birds, animals, or zoo staff.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Zoo will be temporarily shut for visitors from Saturday, following the detection of H5N1 bird flu virus in two painted storks within its premises.

According to a statement issued by the zoo authorities on Friday, the move is crucial to prevent the disease from spreading to other birds, animals, or zoo staff. Officials said that strict safety and monitoring measures have been put in place to contain the virus.

The situation came to light after two storks died unexpectedly early this week. Upon investigation, samples from the birds were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on August 27. Results confirmed H5N1 infection on August 28, news agency PTI reported citing zoo authorities.

Avian influenza A(H5N1), as highlighted by the World Health Organization, is an influenza virus subtype that mainly affects birds and can occasionally infect mammals, including humans, under rare circumstances. The specific goose/Guangdong lineage responsible for the current outbreak was first traced back to 1996 and has since caused repeated issues in bird populations worldwide.

In response, the Delhi Zoo swiftly activated containment protocols detailed in the national "Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza" issued by the Centre in 2021. Intensive monitoring, strict biosecurity measures, and heightened surveillance have all been implemented within the zoo to curb further transmission.

"Immediate action have been initiated to prevent its spread to other animals, birds and safeguarding staff of the zoo. Intensive surveillance and strict biosecurity measures have been put in place to prevent its spread and communication of the diseases among animals, birds and staffs of National Zoological Park, New Delhi. Further, in the interest of Public Health, Safety and to strengthen Biosafety Protocol, the Zoo will be temporary closed for visitors from 30th Aug, 2025 till further order," Director, National Zoological Park, Sanjeet Kumar said.

The closure of the zoo is a precautionary step to safeguard public health and will remain in place until further notice.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Zoo DELHI NEWS H5N1 Bird Flu Virus
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
World
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Court Rules Most Trump-Era Global Tariffs Illegal, Stays Decision Until October 14 | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Modi Rides Japan's Bullet Train, to Visit Semiconductor Hub Before Heading to China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: BJP Booth President Found Dead in Hardoi After 9 Days Missing; Family Blames Police | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Cloudburst in Mandi's Katwandi Triggers Flash Floods, Damages Vehicles and Shops | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Heated Debate Erupts Over PM Modi Abuse, BJP vs Congress Turns Personal and Ugly | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget