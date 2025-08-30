The Delhi Zoo will be temporarily shut for visitors from Saturday, following the detection of H5N1 bird flu virus in two painted storks within its premises.

According to a statement issued by the zoo authorities on Friday, the move is crucial to prevent the disease from spreading to other birds, animals, or zoo staff. Officials said that strict safety and monitoring measures have been put in place to contain the virus.

Delhi: Zoo remains closed to visitors from today until further notice after two sarus cranes tested positive for H5N1 bird flu pic.twitter.com/ahrVkIorpP — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

The situation came to light after two storks died unexpectedly early this week. Upon investigation, samples from the birds were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on August 27. Results confirmed H5N1 infection on August 28, news agency PTI reported citing zoo authorities.

Avian influenza A(H5N1), as highlighted by the World Health Organization, is an influenza virus subtype that mainly affects birds and can occasionally infect mammals, including humans, under rare circumstances. The specific goose/Guangdong lineage responsible for the current outbreak was first traced back to 1996 and has since caused repeated issues in bird populations worldwide.

In response, the Delhi Zoo swiftly activated containment protocols detailed in the national "Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza" issued by the Centre in 2021. Intensive monitoring, strict biosecurity measures, and heightened surveillance have all been implemented within the zoo to curb further transmission.

"Immediate action have been initiated to prevent its spread to other animals, birds and safeguarding staff of the zoo. Intensive surveillance and strict biosecurity measures have been put in place to prevent its spread and communication of the diseases among animals, birds and staffs of National Zoological Park, New Delhi. Further, in the interest of Public Health, Safety and to strengthen Biosafety Protocol, the Zoo will be temporary closed for visitors from 30th Aug, 2025 till further order," Director, National Zoological Park, Sanjeet Kumar said.

The closure of the zoo is a precautionary step to safeguard public health and will remain in place until further notice.