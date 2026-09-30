Delhi Warms Up After Winter-Like Chill: Why Temperatures Are Rising

Delhi’s recent spell of cloudy and relatively cool weather is likely to end soon, with temperatures expected to rise over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will see warmer and drier conditions, with maximum temperatures already witnessing a sharp increase.

The maximum temperature in Delhi rose from 28.7°C on Monday to 32.4°C on Tuesday, marking a rise of 3.7 degrees. However, Tuesday’s maximum was still 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21°C, also 2.3 degrees below normal.

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 32-34°C and a minimum of 20-22°C for Wednesday (September 30). Northwesterly winds are expected to blow at around 10-15 kmph.

The weather is likely to remain dry through October 5, with more sunshine during the day. Night-time temperatures, however, could gradually fall, bringing some relief from the daytime warmth.

Why Is Delhi Getting Warmer?

The cloudy conditions and strong winds seen over the past few days are expected to ease. The recent weather was influenced by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, along with a western disturbance over northwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas.

As these systems weaken, Delhi is likely to experience clearer skies and warmer daytime conditions.

Over the past 24 hours, several parts of the capital recorded very light to light rainfall. During this period, minimum temperatures fell by around 1-2°C, while maximum temperatures increased by 3-4°C in different areas.

The city recorded minimum temperatures between 17°C and 21°C and maximum temperatures ranging from 30°C to 32°C during the period.

Westerly to northwesterly winds blew at speeds of 15-20 kmph. At Palam, wind speed reached 33 kmph around 4 pm during the day.