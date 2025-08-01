Delhi To See Light Rain And Thunderstorms Till Sunday, Says IMD

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The national capital is expected to witness a fresh spell of rain over the next three days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms between Friday and Sunday (August 3).

According to the IMD's Thursday bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of the Northeast and adjoining eastern India over the next seven days. In Delhi, however, the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease marginally starting Friday.

On Friday, Delhi will see very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal, ranging between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Winds will initially blow from the northeast in the morning, shift to the southwest by afternoon, and then turn southeasterly in the evening and night, at speeds of 10–15 kmph.

Rainfall is expected to continue through August 2 and 3, with mostly cloudy skies and light showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures will range between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, remaining a few degrees below the seasonal average. Winds will vary in direction but remain steady at 10–20 kmph, mostly from the northwest and northeast.

Earlier on Thursday, parts of Delhi received moderate rainfall, while isolated areas witnessed heavy showers that led to localised waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The maximum temperature recorded was 29.9 degrees Celsius five degrees below normal, while the minimum stood at 24.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the usual.

The IMD also noted that Delhi has been experiencing uneven rainfall over the past several days, which has caused significant inconvenience to daily commuters in multiple areas of the city.

With weather conditions remaining unstable and intermittent showers expected to persist, residents are advised to remain cautious, especially during peak travel hours.

