Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi's Taj Palace Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Police On Alert

Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Police On Alert

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Taj Palace hotel in Delhi received a bomb threat via mail on Saturday, Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Cr In Churachandpur
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects In Churachandpur
India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
India
'Not Compassion, But Grave Insult': Congress Attacks PM Modi Over 'Pit Stop' To Manipur, Slams Delayed Visit
'Not Compassion, But Grave Insult': Congress Attacks PM Modi Over 'Pit Stop' To Manipur, Slams Delayed Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget