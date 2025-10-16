Delhi Set To Receive Artificial Rain Next Week? This Is What Govt Says

The Delhi government is preparing to carry out artificial rain through cloud seeding in a designated area of the national capital, once the Meteorological Department grants approval, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Wednesday. The operation is expected a day or two after Diwali, depending on weather conditions.

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa said the government has completed all preparations for the cloud seeding process. “Once the Meteorological Department gives the green signal, we can deploy an aircraft and start operations within three hours. All required preparations are already complete,” he added.

Two pilots have been trained and familiarised with the target area during a four-day trial. “The pilots conducted test flights to understand the terrain and aircraft operations. The training has been successful,” Sirsa noted.

This followed months after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Delhi would soon witness its first artificial rain using cloud seeding techniques. An MoU has been signed with IIT Kanpur for this pilot project.

Air Pollution In Delhi

Delhi has long struggled with severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaching hazardous levels. Cloud seeding, a weather modification technique, is being explored as a potential solution to reduce pollution, though authorities caution that it may not provide a permanent fix. The Delhi cabinet approved the initiative in May, marking a historic step toward tackling the city’s persistent pollution challenges.