Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Set To Receive Artificial Rain Next Week? This Is What Govt Says

Delhi Set To Receive Artificial Rain Next Week? This Is What Govt Says

Two pilots have been trained and familiarised with the target area during a four-day trial ahead of the artificial rain in Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi government is preparing to carry out artificial rain through cloud seeding in a designated area of the national capital, once the Meteorological Department grants approval, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Wednesday. The operation is expected a day or two after Diwali, depending on weather conditions.

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa said the government has completed all preparations for the cloud seeding process. “Once the Meteorological Department gives the green signal, we can deploy an aircraft and start operations within three hours. All required preparations are already complete,” he added.

Two pilots have been trained and familiarised with the target area during a four-day trial. “The pilots conducted test flights to understand the terrain and aircraft operations. The training has been successful,” Sirsa noted.

This followed months after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Delhi would soon witness its first artificial rain using cloud seeding techniques. An MoU has been signed with IIT Kanpur for this pilot project.

Air Pollution In Delhi

Delhi has long struggled with severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaching hazardous levels. Cloud seeding, a weather modification technique, is being explored as a potential solution to reduce pollution, though authorities caution that it may not provide a permanent fix. The Delhi cabinet approved the initiative in May, marking a historic step toward tackling the city’s persistent pollution challenges.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Aqi Today Delhi Artificial Rain Delhi Diwali Firecrackers
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Begins 10-Day Bihar Tour, NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Underway
Rohtak: ASI Sandeep’s Postmortem Underway, Investigation Continues In IPS-Y Puran Kumar Case
Bihar Elections: BJP Rejects JDU’s CM Face Condition, Sticks To Pre-Decided Strategy | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Greater Noida Stunt Car Overturns; Sriganganagar Drug Properties Bulldozed
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Begins Bihar Campaign, To Hold Rallies In Danapur & Saharsa
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget