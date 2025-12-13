Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes, Work-From-Home Mandated As GRAP-IV Kicks In

Delhi Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes, Work-From-Home Mandated As GRAP-IV Kicks In

Delhi schools move to hybrid classes up to Class IX and XI as GRAP-IV curbs kick in amid severe air pollution.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 10:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

This decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

According to the circular dated December 13, government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders.

Saturday recorded the worst air quality of the year so far, surpassing the previous high of 428 recorded on November 11, official data showed. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 431, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while the Air Quality Early Warning System predicted the AQI would remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday as well.

In an official order, the government directed that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments shall attend office regularly, with no more than 50 per cent staff strength physically present.

"The remaining 50 per cent staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to the office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services," the order read.

Likewise, the order stipulated that all private offices operating within Delhi shall function with no more than 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace.

"The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home," it added.

The order also urged all private entities to implement staggered working hours where feasible.

Furthermore, private offices have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms and minimise vehicular movement related to office commutes.

"Hospitals and other public/private health establishments, Fire Services, Prisons, Public Transport, Electricity, Water, Sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management and related services, forest and environment departments/agencies engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities (like teams deployed to curb biomass burning, dust control, GRAP measures, etc.), and other essential/emergency services shall be exempted from these directions," the order said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier invoked Stage-III restrictions under the GRAP, including the shift to hybrid classes up to Class V and a ban on construction and demolition activities, as pollution levels spiked due to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 13 Dec 2025 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pollution AQI DELHI-NCR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Work From Home Returns In Delhi As GRAP-IV Imposed Amid 'Severe Plus' Air Quality
Work From Home Returns In Delhi As GRAP-IV Imposed Amid 'Severe Plus' Air Quality
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP-IV As Air Quality Turns 'Severe Plus': What's Allowed And What's Banned
Delhi Imposes GRAP-IV As Air Quality Turns 'Severe Plus': What's Allowed And What's Banned
News
'Pathetic Spectacle...': BJP Attacks CM Mamata Over Messi Event Chaos; Calls For FIR Against Sports Minister
'Pathetic Spectacle...': BJP Attacks CM Mamata Over Messi Event Chaos; Calls For FIR Against Sports Minister
Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Deeply Shocked': Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, His Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget