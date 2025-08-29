Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Records Wettest August In 15 Years With 399.8 mm Rainfall

Delhi Records Wettest August In 15 Years With 399.8 mm Rainfall

Delhi experiences its heaviest August since 2010, recording 399.8 mm rainfall. Monsoon surpasses seasonal average with more showers expected in the coming days.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi has recorded its wettest August in the past 15 years, with 399.8 mm of rainfall reported so far, according to data.

This makes it the rainiest August since 2010, when the city received 455.8 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This year’s rainfall has already surpassed last year’s August total of 390.3 mm, which was spread over 17 rainy days and was 67 per cent above the long-period average.

In 2024, Delhi crossed its annual rainfall mark on August 30, clocking an exceptionally high precipitation of 390.3 mm for the month.

So far, 14 rainy days have been recorded this month, and with two more days left, the number may rise further.

In contrast, August 2023 saw just 91.8 mm of rain, while 2022 recorded only 41.6 mm. In 2021, the city received 237 mm during the same month.

The city also recorded three times the normal rainfall in June (243.3 mm) and almost normal rainfall in July (203.7 mm), the data showed.

Delhi has already surpassed its seasonal average rainfall for the monsoon, which spans from June 1 to September 30.

The monsoon arrived in the city in late June, and since then, it has received over 750 mm of rain, pushing it close to the annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm.

According to the IMD, rainfall is classified as “light” when it is up to 15.5 mm, “moderate” when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, “heavy” when it is between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, and “very heavy” when it exceeds 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Friday, rains lashed parts of the national capital, with more showers expected during the day.

However, no warning has been issued by the weather department so far.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 63.7 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road logged 36.6 mm and Aya Nagar 11.8 mm, according to IMD data.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heavy Rain Delhi Delhi Monsoon 2025 Delhi Rainfall August 2025 Delhi Wettest August IMD Rainfall Data August Rainfall Record
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
India
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Business
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
IPO
Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026
Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget