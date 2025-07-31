Delhi-NCR Lashed By Overnight Rain, Waterlogging Hits Traffic; More Showers Likely For 4-5 Days

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Lashed By Overnight Rain, Waterlogging Hits Traffic; More Showers Likely For 4-5 Days

Delhi Weather Update 31 July 2025: Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR caused widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Key areas like ITO and Aerocity were flooded, impacting airport access.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 11:33 AM (IST)

Delhi weather: Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR late Tuesday night, bringing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. But it also triggered widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR. The downpour, which began around 10 PM on July 30, continued well into Thursday morning, turning several key roads into virtual streams and leaving vehicles stuck in long queues.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this wet spell could last another four to five days. The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 15 mm of rainfall till 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

Key Areas Flooded, Airport Access Hit

Persistent rainfall overnight flooded several major parts of the capital, including Shastri Bhawan, ITO, Connaught Place, Janpath, Jor Bagh, and Aerocity. Waterlogging near the airport caused delays for commuters heading to and from the terminals.

Noida and nearby areas in the NCR region also witnessed similar disruptions. The IMD has forecast more rain accompanied by thunder in some localities over the next few days.

Traffic Advisory Issued, Road Collapse Reported

In response to the worsening road conditions, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory early Thursday. A portion of the road near Chand Cinema has caved in, forcing the closure of one carriageway leading from Chand Cinema Road to Kalyanpuri Road.

Motorists have been advised to take the alternate route: Kalyanpuri Road → Right onto Ghazipur Road → Trilokpuri Crossing → Right onto Vasundhara Road → Left onto Kotla Road.

Traffic remains slow in several areas, and police personnel are managing the situation on the ground. Commuters are urged to check traffic updates and plan their travel accordingly.

Delhi Weather On July 31

The IMD expects Delhi-NCR to see intermittent rain and cloudy skies through August 5. Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8°C — 1.3 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 32.7°C, also slightly below average. This stretch of rainy weather is likely to keep the temperature range stable, hovering between 33°C and 35°C during the day.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi Waterlogging
