Several Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport As Rain Lashes National Capital, IMD Sounds Red Alert

Delhi and its surrounding areas woke to heavy rainfall on Saturday, offering much-needed relief from the sweltering humidity but leaving large parts of the capital waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of more downpours through the day.

The overnight showers paralysed much of the city, causing traffic chaos and slowing flight operations. Key roads, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Connaught Place, reported significant waterlogging, forcing commuters to wade through knee-deep water in some areas.

While Delhi Airport said in a statement that operations remained “normal,” real-time data told a different story. Flight tracking site Flightradar showed that, as of 8:30 a.m., several flights were delayed that included domestic and international Air India flights. Airport officials said ground teams were working with airlines and other stakeholders to keep services running smoothly despite the challenging conditions.

Airlines also urged passengers to plan ahead. Indigo advised travellers to allow extra travel time, avoid congested routes, and check flight status before heading to the airport. “Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are blocked or experiencing slow movement,” the airline posted on X, assuring customers its teams were working to “keep things on track.”

SpiceJet issued a similar alert, warning that departures and arrivals at Delhi Airport “may get affected” by the heavy rain, and encouraged passengers to monitor updates on its website.

According to the IMD, the capital can expect thunderstorms and rain throughout Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 33°C.