Delhi Police Bust Shahzad Bhatti Network: Six Arrested, Weapons And Petrol Bombs Seized

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted two separate modules of the Shahzad Bhatti network and arrested six from Delhi and Punjab, recovering petrol bombs and illegal pistols, officials said on Monday.

The accused were allegedly operating through two distinct networks -- one linked to terror activities and the other involved in illegal arms trafficking, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the network functioned in an organised manner and may have links across multiple states. Further details are awaited, the police added.

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