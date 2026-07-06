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English NewsCitiesDelhi Police Bust Shahzad Bhatti Network: Six Arrested, Weapons And Petrol Bombs Seized

Delhi Police Bust Shahzad Bhatti Network: Six Arrested, Weapons And Petrol Bombs Seized

Delhi Police's Special Cell busted two alleged Shahzad Bhatti network modules, arresting six suspects from Delhi and Punjab,Illegal weapons and petrol bombs were recovered. Investigation is underway.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 05:01 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted two separate modules of the Shahzad Bhatti network and arrested six from Delhi and Punjab, recovering petrol bombs and illegal pistols, officials said on Monday.

The accused were allegedly operating through two distinct networks -- one linked to terror activities and the other involved in illegal arms trafficking, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the network functioned in an organised manner and may have links across multiple states. Further details are awaited, the police added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Jul 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Police Special Cell Delhi POlice Shahzad Bhatti Network Illegal Weapons Seizure
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