Delhi Police Foil Terror Plot; ISIS Module Busted, 2 Suspected Operatives Arrested

HomeCitiesDelhi Police Foil Terror Plot; ISIS Module Busted, 2 Suspected Operatives Arrested

Preliminary findings suggest that the two suspected terrorists had been radicalised online and were working on executing a plot that could have caused large-scale casualties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Police on Friday said that it has arrested two suspected ISIS operatives who were allegedly planning a terror attack in a high-footfall area of the national capital.

According to a senior police officer, both suspects, identified as Adnan, hail from Bhopal and were taken into custody after a coordinated joint operation between teams in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal. The arrests were made based on specific intelligence inputs that indicated an imminent threat.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession,” the officer said.

Police added that extensive interrogations are underway to uncover the duo’s network, contacts, and the full scale of their plans. Preliminary findings suggest that the two had been radicalised online and were working on executing a plot that could have caused large-scale casualties.

Officials stated that the operation has successfully averted a potential terror attack in the national capital. “The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi,” the officer emphasized.

Authorities continue to examine digital evidence to determine whether more individuals are linked to the suspected module. The investigation is being conducted with multiple security agencies to prevent any further security threats.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
