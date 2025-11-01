Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Arrest 2 Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala Gang Shooters; Firearms Seized

Delhi Police Arrest 2 Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala Gang Shooters; Firearms Seized

The police said on the night of October 14, three men fired gunshots at a shop in the Qutubgarh area. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Two alleged shooters associated with the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala gang have been arrested over a firing incident at northwest Delhi's Qutubgarh area, police said on Saturday.

The accused — Prince alias Sunny (22), resident of Katewara in Delhi, and Sumit Rana (25), from Haryana's Sonipat — allegedly opened fire at a shop in the area to intimidate the owner, a senior police officer said.

Police received specific inputs about the accused's movement on Friday night. Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap in Sector 27, Rohini, and apprehended the duo around 11.15 pm.

"Two country-made pistols and two live rounds were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

The police said on the night of October 14, three men fired gunshots at a shop in the Qutubgarh area. Based on a complaint by an eyewitness, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Kanjhawala police station.

The complainant identified the accused as Sunny, Sumit and Ashu, whom he already knew, officials said.

During interrogation, Sunny told police that after completing school, he got involved in petty thefts before joining the gang of Priyavart alias Kala, a close associate of jailed gangster Kala Jathedi.

"On the directions of Priyavart, Sunny and his associates carried out firing incidents to maintain the gang's dominance in the area and support its extortion network," the officer said.

Sunny is a bad character of the Bawana police station and has been previously involved in 14 criminal cases, including those related to theft and firing.

His associate Sumit Rana has been involved in four cases in Delhi and Haryana, they added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget