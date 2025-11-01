Delhi Police Arrest 2 Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala Gang Shooters; Firearms Seized

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Two alleged shooters associated with the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala gang have been arrested over a firing incident at northwest Delhi's Qutubgarh area, police said on Saturday.

The accused — Prince alias Sunny (22), resident of Katewara in Delhi, and Sumit Rana (25), from Haryana's Sonipat — allegedly opened fire at a shop in the area to intimidate the owner, a senior police officer said.

Police received specific inputs about the accused's movement on Friday night. Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap in Sector 27, Rohini, and apprehended the duo around 11.15 pm.

"Two country-made pistols and two live rounds were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

The police said on the night of October 14, three men fired gunshots at a shop in the Qutubgarh area. Based on a complaint by an eyewitness, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Kanjhawala police station.

The complainant identified the accused as Sunny, Sumit and Ashu, whom he already knew, officials said.

During interrogation, Sunny told police that after completing school, he got involved in petty thefts before joining the gang of Priyavart alias Kala, a close associate of jailed gangster Kala Jathedi.

"On the directions of Priyavart, Sunny and his associates carried out firing incidents to maintain the gang's dominance in the area and support its extortion network," the officer said.

Sunny is a bad character of the Bawana police station and has been previously involved in 14 criminal cases, including those related to theft and firing.

His associate Sumit Rana has been involved in four cases in Delhi and Haryana, they added.

