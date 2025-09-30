Delhi-NCR Sees Sudden Change In Weather, Rainfall Likely On Durga Ashtami

Residents of Delhi-NCR can expect a brief respite from weeks of intense heat, with light rain predicted today and tomorrow (September 30–October 1), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather agencies. The showers are expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures across the region.

Over the past two days, cloudy skies have reduced direct sunlight, providing slight relief, though daytime temperatures remained high.

Clouds Hover Over Delhi-NCR

Dense cloud cover today has raised hopes of a cooler spell. Light rainfall is expected in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, with maximum temperatures, currently between 35°C and 36°C, likely to fall to around 32°C.

This September has seen unusually high heat. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 38.1°C, the highest for the month in two years, followed by Monday’s 37.5°C. Night-time temperatures have also been warm, with Monday’s minimum of 28.2°C over five degrees above normal. Humidity levels ranging from 57% to 76% have added to the discomfort.

The IMD forecasts Tuesday’s temperatures to range from 25°C to 35°C, accompanied by drizzle and overcast skies, offering welcome relief to residents.