Delhi Gets Two New Districts As Govt Aligns Revenue And MCD Boundaries

Delhi’s district count has officially increased from 11 to 13, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing a major administrative overhaul to streamline governance. She said revenue districts and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) boundaries will now be aligned, eliminating long-standing jurisdictional confusion. The CM added that her government resolved a decades-old problem within just 10 months, a move she said will boost transparency and accountability.

Mini secretariats to come up in all 13 districts

Under the new structure, the number of sub-divisions will rise from 33 to 39, while sub-registrar offices will increase from 22 to 39. Mini secretariats will be set up in all 13 districts to provide one-stop public services. A gazette notification will be issued within 15 days, and the entire system is expected to be fully operational by December 2025.

An initial budget of ₹25 crore has been approved for the current financial year. According to the Delhi government, the reform will simplify public services, speed up delivery, and improve coordination for land records, property registration, civic services and grievance redressal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the initiative as “One Delhi, One Boundary, One Window,” saying it would bring the government closer to every citizen.

List of the 13 Districts and Their Sub-Divisions

South East (Dakshin-Purv)

Jangpura

Kalkaji

Badarpur

Old Delhi (Purani Dilli)

Sadar Bazar

Chandni Chowk

North (Uttar)

Burari

Adarsh Nagar

Badli

New Delhi (Nayi Dilli)

Delhi Cantonment

New Delhi

Central Delhi (Kendriya Dilli)

Patel Nagar

Karol Bagh

Central North (Kendriya-Uttar)

Shakur Basti

Shalimar Bagh

Model Town

South West (Dakshin-Pashchim)

Najafgarh

Matiyala

Dwarka

Bijwasan

Outer North (Bahri Uttar)

Mundka

Narela

Bawana

North West (Uttar-Pashchim)

Kirari

Nangloi Jat

Rohini

North East (Uttar-Purv)

Karawal Nagar

Gokulpuri

Yamuna Vihar

Shahdara

East Delhi (Purvi Dilli)

Gandhi Nagar

Vishwas Nagar

Patparganj

South Delhi (Dakshin)

Chhatarpur

Malviya Nagar

Devli

Mehrauli

West Delhi (Pashchimi Dilli)

Vikaspuri

Janakpuri

Rajouri Garden

The reorganisation, officials say, will eliminate decades of overlap between revenue districts and MCD zones, ensuring clearer boundaries and more efficient governance across the national capital.