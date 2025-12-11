Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Gets Two New Districts As Govt Aligns Revenue And MCD Boundaries

Delhi Gets Two New Districts As Govt Aligns Revenue And MCD Boundaries

39 sub-divisions and sub-registrar offices will be created. Mini-secretariats will offer one-stop services.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi’s district count has officially increased from 11 to 13, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing a major administrative overhaul to streamline governance. She said revenue districts and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) boundaries will now be aligned, eliminating long-standing jurisdictional confusion. The CM added that her government resolved a decades-old problem within just 10 months, a move she said will boost transparency and accountability.

Mini secretariats to come up in all 13 districts

Under the new structure, the number of sub-divisions will rise from 33 to 39, while sub-registrar offices will increase from 22 to 39. Mini secretariats will be set up in all 13 districts to provide one-stop public services. A gazette notification will be issued within 15 days, and the entire system is expected to be fully operational by December 2025.

An initial budget of ₹25 crore has been approved for the current financial year. According to the Delhi government, the reform will simplify public services, speed up delivery, and improve coordination for land records, property registration, civic services and grievance redressal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the initiative as “One Delhi, One Boundary, One Window,” saying it would bring the government closer to every citizen.

List of the 13 Districts and Their Sub-Divisions

South East (Dakshin-Purv)

  • Jangpura
  • Kalkaji
  • Badarpur
  • Old Delhi (Purani Dilli)
  • Sadar Bazar
  • Chandni Chowk

North (Uttar)

  • Burari
  • Adarsh Nagar
  • Badli

New Delhi (Nayi Dilli)

  • Delhi Cantonment
  • New Delhi

Central Delhi (Kendriya Dilli)

  • Patel Nagar
  • Karol Bagh

Central North (Kendriya-Uttar)

  • Shakur Basti
  • Shalimar Bagh
  • Model Town

South West (Dakshin-Pashchim)

  • Najafgarh
  • Matiyala
  • Dwarka
  • Bijwasan

Outer North (Bahri Uttar)

  • Mundka
  • Narela
  • Bawana

North West (Uttar-Pashchim)

  • Kirari
  • Nangloi Jat
  • Rohini

North East (Uttar-Purv)

  • Karawal Nagar
  • Gokulpuri
  • Yamuna Vihar
  • Shahdara

East Delhi (Purvi Dilli)

  • Gandhi Nagar
  • Vishwas Nagar
  • Patparganj

South Delhi (Dakshin)

  • Chhatarpur
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Devli
  • Mehrauli

West Delhi (Pashchimi Dilli)

  • Vikaspuri
  • Janakpuri
  • Rajouri Garden

The reorganisation, officials say, will eliminate decades of overlap between revenue districts and MCD zones, ensuring clearer boundaries and more efficient governance across the national capital.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCD DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Both Leaders Review India-US Strategic Partnership In Call
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Both Leaders Review India-US Strategic Partnership In Call
India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
India
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget