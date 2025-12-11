Delhi Gets Two New Districts As Govt Aligns Revenue And MCD Boundaries
39 sub-divisions and sub-registrar offices will be created. Mini-secretariats will offer one-stop services.
Delhi’s district count has officially increased from 11 to 13, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing a major administrative overhaul to streamline governance. She said revenue districts and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) boundaries will now be aligned, eliminating long-standing jurisdictional confusion. The CM added that her government resolved a decades-old problem within just 10 months, a move she said will boost transparency and accountability.
Mini secretariats to come up in all 13 districts
Under the new structure, the number of sub-divisions will rise from 33 to 39, while sub-registrar offices will increase from 22 to 39. Mini secretariats will be set up in all 13 districts to provide one-stop public services. A gazette notification will be issued within 15 days, and the entire system is expected to be fully operational by December 2025.
An initial budget of ₹25 crore has been approved for the current financial year. According to the Delhi government, the reform will simplify public services, speed up delivery, and improve coordination for land records, property registration, civic services and grievance redressal.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the initiative as “One Delhi, One Boundary, One Window,” saying it would bring the government closer to every citizen.
List of the 13 Districts and Their Sub-Divisions
South East (Dakshin-Purv)
- Jangpura
- Kalkaji
- Badarpur
- Old Delhi (Purani Dilli)
- Sadar Bazar
- Chandni Chowk
North (Uttar)
- Burari
- Adarsh Nagar
- Badli
New Delhi (Nayi Dilli)
- Delhi Cantonment
- New Delhi
Central Delhi (Kendriya Dilli)
- Patel Nagar
- Karol Bagh
Central North (Kendriya-Uttar)
- Shakur Basti
- Shalimar Bagh
- Model Town
South West (Dakshin-Pashchim)
- Najafgarh
- Matiyala
- Dwarka
- Bijwasan
Outer North (Bahri Uttar)
- Mundka
- Narela
- Bawana
North West (Uttar-Pashchim)
- Kirari
- Nangloi Jat
- Rohini
North East (Uttar-Purv)
- Karawal Nagar
- Gokulpuri
- Yamuna Vihar
- Shahdara
East Delhi (Purvi Dilli)
- Gandhi Nagar
- Vishwas Nagar
- Patparganj
South Delhi (Dakshin)
- Chhatarpur
- Malviya Nagar
- Devli
- Mehrauli
West Delhi (Pashchimi Dilli)
- Vikaspuri
- Janakpuri
- Rajouri Garden
The reorganisation, officials say, will eliminate decades of overlap between revenue districts and MCD zones, ensuring clearer boundaries and more efficient governance across the national capital.