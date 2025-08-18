Delhi-NCR Weather: Brace For Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos As IMD Forecasts More Rain

Rain has been lashing Delhi and its adjoining areas for the past few days, offering relief from the heat but leaving behind high humidity and severe waterlogging troubles. As a result of the waterlogging, traffic movement has been thrown out of gear.

On Sunday, August 17, a heavy downpour led to flooded roads and massive traffic jams across the capital again, causing major inconvenience to commuters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered rainfall on Monday (August 18) as well, which could further disrupt normal life.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 34.2°C and the minimum was 25.6°C. The latest bulletin for Monday's weather forecast by the IMD read: "Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light rain to light rain/thundershowers during morning/forenoon.another spell of very light to light rain/thundershowers during evening/night."

What's In Store For Delhi-NCR?

According to the IMD, a western disturbance and a low-pressure area are developing and are likely to impact Delhi-NCR from Monday. Light drizzles are expected in some areas, while others may see cloudy skies and thundershowers in the morning and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum will hover around 23°C-26°C.

In the last 24 hours, several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad recorded heavy rainfall. Areas like Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, Rohini, and Sansad Marg witnessed intense showers, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic breakdowns.

Air Quality Improves

The rainfall has, however, brought a silver lining. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved significantly and was recorded at 91 by 4 pm on Sunday, which falls in the ‘satisfactory' category.

Bigger Challenge For Residents

While the rain has offered respite from the sweltering heat, waterlogging and traffic snarls have emerged as a major challenge for daily life in the capital. Long traffic jams on Sunday afternoon left commuters stranded for hours. With the western disturbance and low-pressure system still active, the IMD has warned that rainfall activity is likely to continue in the coming days.