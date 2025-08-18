Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Weather: Brace For Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos As IMD Forecasts More Rain

Delhi-NCR Weather: Brace For Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos As IMD Forecasts More Rain

Delhi-NCR is being lashed by heavy rain; waterlogging and traffic chaos could disrupt daily life again as IMD has forecast more showers today. The AQI has improved to 'satisfactory'.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 07:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rain has been lashing Delhi and its adjoining areas for the past few days, offering relief from the heat but leaving behind high humidity and severe waterlogging troubles. As a result of the waterlogging, traffic movement has been thrown out of gear.

On Sunday, August 17, a heavy downpour led to flooded roads and massive traffic jams across the capital again, causing major inconvenience to commuters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered rainfall on Monday (August 18) as well, which could further disrupt normal life.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 34.2°C and the minimum was 25.6°C. The latest bulletin for Monday's weather forecast by the IMD read: "Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light rain to light rain/thundershowers during morning/forenoon.another spell of very light to light rain/thundershowers during evening/night."

What's In Store For Delhi-NCR?

According to the IMD, a western disturbance and a low-pressure area are developing and are likely to impact Delhi-NCR from Monday. Light drizzles are expected in some areas, while others may see cloudy skies and thundershowers in the morning and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum will hover around 23°C-26°C.

In the last 24 hours, several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad recorded heavy rainfall. Areas like Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, Rohini, and Sansad Marg witnessed intense showers, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic breakdowns.

Air Quality Improves

The rainfall has, however, brought a silver lining. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved significantly and was recorded at 91 by 4 pm on Sunday, which falls in the ‘satisfactory' category.

Bigger Challenge For Residents

While the rain has offered respite from the sweltering heat, waterlogging and traffic snarls have emerged as a major challenge for daily life in the capital. Long traffic jams on Sunday afternoon left commuters stranded for hours. With the western disturbance and low-pressure system still active, the IMD has warned that rainfall activity is likely to continue in the coming days.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi Weather Forecast Delhi Weather News Rain In Delhi Delhi Weather News Update
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CP Radhakrishnan Named NDA’s Vice President Candidate; NDA Seeks Unopposed Poll As INDIA Plans Pick
CP Radhakrishnan Named NDA’s Vice President Candidate; NDA Seeks Unopposed Poll As INDIA Plans Pick
World
Ukraine Secures US Backing For Security Guarantees As Putin Signals Shift In Alaska Talks
Ukraine Secures US Backing For Security Guarantees As Putin Signals Shift In Alaska Talks
World
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
Election 2025
Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA's Pick For Vice President Post With Eyes On TN Polls Next Year
Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA's Pick For Vice President Post With Eyes On TN Polls Next Year
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget