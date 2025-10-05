Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi-Mumbai Highway: Six-Lane Sarai Kale Khan To DND Road To Open Next Year

Delhi-Mumbai Highway: Six-Lane Sarai Kale Khan To DND Road To Open Next Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this highway, which will complete the route connecting South Delhi to Mumbai."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi-Mumbai Highway: South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has announced that the six-lane highway linking DND to Sarai Kale Khan is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Speaking at an event alongside Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra, where they laid the foundation for a new drain on Mathura Road in Badarpur, Bidhuri stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this highway, which will complete the route connecting South Delhi to Mumbai."

During the event, a new foot overbridge connecting Delhi with Haryana was also inaugurated.

 

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
DND Sarai Kale Khan Delhi Mumbai Highway
