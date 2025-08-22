Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi MCD To Fully Implement Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs, Focus On Sterilisation & Vaccination

Delhi MCD To Fully Implement Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs, Focus On Sterilisation & Vaccination

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh says MCD will follow SC directions, sterilising, vaccinating, and releasing stray dogs in designated areas while ensuring public safety.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work "with full strength" to implement the Supreme Court's directions on stray dogs in the national capital region, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision and will implement it 100 per cent. The MCD will work on this order with full strength,” Singh said, adding everybody wants aggressive dogs to be treated.

“Dogs are dear to all of us, but the public should not face any problem,” he stressed.

He said the MCD has 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres that will be actively engaged in carrying out the court's directions, and for the time being, they will focus more on these centres while continuing their work.

Earlier, some dog lovers were upset, but now even they are satisfied after the Supreme Court's judgment, he added.

"We all love dogs, but we also have to ensure the safety of both humans and animals," the mayor said.

According to Singh, the civic body will pick up only those dogs which are aggressive or have attacked people, while the rest will remain undisturbed after vaccination and sterilisation.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath made clear that this relocation shall not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The court said the August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters shall be kept in abeyance for the time being.

The bench directed the municipal authorities to create a dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs.

It said the feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies keeping in view the population, concentration of stray dogs in particular municipal wards.

The bench made it clear that feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on the streets.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCD Stray Dogs Vaccination Rabies Raja Iqbal Singh Supreme Court Animal Birth Control Public Safety DELHI Dog Shelters Sterilisation ABC Centres
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget