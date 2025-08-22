New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work "with full strength" to implement the Supreme Court's directions on stray dogs in the national capital region, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision and will implement it 100 per cent. The MCD will work on this order with full strength,” Singh said, adding everybody wants aggressive dogs to be treated.

“Dogs are dear to all of us, but the public should not face any problem,” he stressed.

He said the MCD has 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres that will be actively engaged in carrying out the court's directions, and for the time being, they will focus more on these centres while continuing their work.

Earlier, some dog lovers were upset, but now even they are satisfied after the Supreme Court's judgment, he added.

"We all love dogs, but we also have to ensure the safety of both humans and animals," the mayor said.

According to Singh, the civic body will pick up only those dogs which are aggressive or have attacked people, while the rest will remain undisturbed after vaccination and sterilisation.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath made clear that this relocation shall not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The court said the August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters shall be kept in abeyance for the time being.

The bench directed the municipal authorities to create a dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs.

It said the feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies keeping in view the population, concentration of stray dogs in particular municipal wards.

The bench made it clear that feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on the streets.

