Delhi Issues Traffic Advisory After Red Fort Blast; Several Routes Closed For 3 Days

Red Fort Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that all possibilities, including cross-border links, are being investigated.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
The Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory and imposed movement restrictions around the Red Fort area for three days after Monday’s car blast that killed nine people and injured over two dozen.

The iconic Red Fort and the surrounding zone have been temporarily closed to tourists and the general public as investigators continue to comb the site for forensic evidence. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police Special Cell, and other central agencies remain on location as part of a multi-agency probe into what officials have now confirmed to be a terror attack.

Red Fort Area Under Heavy Security Cover

According to the advisory issued late Tuesday night, Lal Qila Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, and parts of Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Daryaganj will remain under heavy security cover. Vehicular movement near Lal Qila Metro Station (Gate No. 1), the blast site, has been completely halted, while commuters have been urged to use Ring Road, Rajghat, ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Delhi Gate as alternate routes.

“Traffic congestion is expected in areas around Daryaganj, Asaf Ali Road, and Ajmeri Gate due to ongoing barricading and diversions. Commuters are advised to avoid non-essential travel in Central and Old Delhi,” the advisory said.

Police and paramilitary personnel continued late-night checks across Paharganj and Daryaganj hotels, detaining at least four people for questioning. CCTV footage from over 200 cameras has been seized for examination.

Delhi Red Fort Blast

The blast, which took place around 6:52 pm on Monday near Lal Qila Metro Station, set off a car explosion that destroyed multiple vehicles and left a deep crater on the road. Investigators suspect the use of ammonium nitrate, similar to material seized days earlier in Haryana’s Faridabad, where a “white-collar terror module” was busted in a joint operation by the J&K and Haryana Police.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that all possibilities, including cross-border links, are being investigated. The area remains on high alert, with metal detectors, sniffer dogs, and roadblocks deployed across Old Delhi.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Red Fort Delhi Traffic Advisory Red Fort Blast Red Fort Metro Station Closed
