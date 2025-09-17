Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi BMW Crash Accused Points To Role Of DTC Bus, Ambulance In Court; Custody Extended

Delhi BMW Crash Accused Points To Role Of DTC Bus, Ambulance In Court; Custody Extended

Her lawyer sought bail, questioning why a DTC bus and a refusing ambulance weren't investigated. The prosecution opposed bail, citing delayed reporting and Kaur's uninjured state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 04:13 PM (IST)

A Delhi court on Wednesday heard arguments from the defence of Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman accused of fatally knocking down a senior Finance Ministry official in a BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan last week.

Kaur, who was arrested on Monday, told the court that while the incident was “unfortunate,” accidents of this nature are not uncommon in India, with more than 5,000 reported nationwide each year. Her counsel argued that other parties, including a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus and an ambulance that allegedly refused assistance, should also be held accountable.

The victim, Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, was riding a motorcycle with his wife on Sunday when Kaur’s BMW allegedly rammed into them. Singh died in the collision, while his wife sustained injuries. Kaur was subsequently remanded to judicial custody, which was on Wednesday extended until September 27.

Appearing before Patiala House Court, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Kaur, sought bail for his client. “It is an unfortunate incident. Five thousand accidents happen every year, that’s also unfortunate,” he said. He questioned why the DTC bus, which the police claim was hit by the two-wheeler after the BMW crash, had not been seized.

The defence also alleged negligence by an ambulance driver, claiming the vehicle stopped at the scene but refused to take the injured couple to hospital. “Even he is guilty then,” Gupta argued.

The defence further challenged the police’s decision to invoke Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers culpable homicide not amounting to murder and carries a punishment ranging from five years’ imprisonment to life. Gupta argued that the circumstances aligned more with Section 304(2), which allows bail.

The case has drawn additional scrutiny after it emerged that Kaur took the victims to a hospital nearly 19 kilometres from the crash site, a facility reportedly co-owned by her father. Investigators suggested this may have been an attempt to influence evidence, a claim the defence denied.

Along with Section 105, Kaur has been charged under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS.

The prosecution, however, countered the bail plea, asking why Kaur had informed police nearly five hours after the crash. They also pointed out that while the victims were gravely injured, the accused herself was unharmed.

The court adjourned the hearing and will take up the matter again on Saturday.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Road Accident DELHI NEWS Delhi Hit And Run Delhi BMW Car Crash
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget