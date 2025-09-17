Delhi BMW Crash Accused Points To Role Of DTC Bus, Ambulance In Court; Custody Extended

A Delhi court on Wednesday heard arguments from the defence of Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman accused of fatally knocking down a senior Finance Ministry official in a BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan last week.

Kaur, who was arrested on Monday, told the court that while the incident was “unfortunate,” accidents of this nature are not uncommon in India, with more than 5,000 reported nationwide each year. Her counsel argued that other parties, including a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus and an ambulance that allegedly refused assistance, should also be held accountable.

The victim, Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, was riding a motorcycle with his wife on Sunday when Kaur’s BMW allegedly rammed into them. Singh died in the collision, while his wife sustained injuries. Kaur was subsequently remanded to judicial custody, which was on Wednesday extended until September 27.

Appearing before Patiala House Court, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Kaur, sought bail for his client. “It is an unfortunate incident. Five thousand accidents happen every year, that’s also unfortunate,” he said. He questioned why the DTC bus, which the police claim was hit by the two-wheeler after the BMW crash, had not been seized.

The defence also alleged negligence by an ambulance driver, claiming the vehicle stopped at the scene but refused to take the injured couple to hospital. “Even he is guilty then,” Gupta argued.

The defence further challenged the police’s decision to invoke Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers culpable homicide not amounting to murder and carries a punishment ranging from five years’ imprisonment to life. Gupta argued that the circumstances aligned more with Section 304(2), which allows bail.

The case has drawn additional scrutiny after it emerged that Kaur took the victims to a hospital nearly 19 kilometres from the crash site, a facility reportedly co-owned by her father. Investigators suggested this may have been an attempt to influence evidence, a claim the defence denied.

Along with Section 105, Kaur has been charged under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS.

The prosecution, however, countered the bail plea, asking why Kaur had informed police nearly five hours after the crash. They also pointed out that while the victims were gravely injured, the accused herself was unharmed.

The court adjourned the hearing and will take up the matter again on Saturday.