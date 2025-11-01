Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMajor Blaze Erupts In Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported

Major Blaze Erupts In Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported

No casualties were reported, and firefighting operations are ongoing.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): A major fire broke out in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday.
 
According to the officials, fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.
 
Firefighting operations are underway. No death or injured victims have been reported so far.
 
Further details are awaited.
 
Earlier in the day, the Fire Department received information about a fire that broke out in a house located in Subhash Nagar, during the early hours of Saturday.
 
The call was received at 7:51 AM. The fire had erupted in four to five metres of wiring inside the house. The Fire Department arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders. No casualties were reported. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Fire News DELHI NEWS
