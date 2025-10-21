Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog

As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog

Delhi woke up to a toxic haze after Diwali, with AQI hitting 475. As pollution peaks, experts urge residents to stay indoors, wear N95 masks, and use air purifiers to stay safe.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Delhi residents woke up to a thick blanket of toxic haze on Tuesday morning, as the city’s air quality plunged into the ‘hazardous’ zone following a night of Diwali revelry filled with unrestrained firecracker bursting. According to data from private air monitoring platform AQI.in, Delhi’s pollution levels shot up to a staggering 475 at 6 am, triggering red alerts for public health and prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of air quality norms.

The spike came despite the Supreme Court’s directive allowing only green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm. However, the rule was widely flouted, with fireworks lighting up the sky well past midnight, leaving the capital gasping for breath.

Delhi Chokes Again

Every year, Delhi’s post-Diwali morning looks eerily similar, skyline hidden under a blanket of grey, streets lined with cracker debris, and air so heavy that stepping outside feels like inhaling smoke. This year proved no different, as visibility dropped and health advisories flooded social media, urging residents to stay indoors.

Doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to such air can cause or worsen respiratory problems, eye irritation, and even cardiovascular issues. For those with asthma, COPD, or heart ailments, the next few days are especially risky.

How To Stay Safe Outdoors

If you live in a city where the AQI consistently breaches 400, experts advise minimising time spent outside, especially during early mornings and late evenings when pollution peaks.

  • Check the AQI daily using apps or websites before heading out.
  • Wear N95 or N99 masks that effectively filter fine particulate matter.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, switch to home workouts or indoor gyms.
  • If outdoor work is unavoidable, try to schedule it during midday hours when pollution is relatively lower.

Protecting Your Home From Indoor Pollution

Ironically, shutting yourself indoors doesn’t always guarantee clean air. The key lies in prevention and purification.

  • Keep windows and doors tightly closed during high pollution hours.
  • Use air purifiers with HEPA filters to clean indoor air.
  • Mop floors and wipe surfaces daily with a wet cloth to trap dust particles.
  • Avoid smoking or burning incense indoors, and cook with proper ventilation.
  • Introduce air-purifying plants like aloe vera, tulsi, and money plant for a natural boost.

Boosting Health During Smog Season

Experts recommend countering pollution’s effects from within. Staying hydrated helps flush out toxins, while a diet rich in vitamins C and E, from fruits like oranges, broccoli, and avocados, can strengthen immunity. Doctors also advise people with chronic respiratory conditions to strictly follow prescribed medication and avoid exposure at all costs.

As Delhi struggles through yet another smog-laden Diwali aftermath, residents are left to adapt and protect themselves while waiting for the winds, literally, to change.

Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Diwali DELHI
